RATLIFF, Betty

RATLIFF (Jackson),

Betty Rose

May 31, 1950 – Oct. 21, 2022

72, of Oxford, went home to be with her Lord October 21, 2022. She was born in Perry County, Kentucky, on May 31, 1950, to Kathern Cleona Jackson Schwab (Combs) and Jerry Jackson. Betty loved singing, socializing, and studying genealogy, but her biggest passions were her faith and her family. She is survived by a daughter, Tera Ratliff and a son, Jerad Jackson; mother, Kathern (Kathy) Schwab; grandchildren, Christina, Curt, and Jeremiah Wingeier; sisters, Dola Joseph and Carolyn Toler, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Ratliff; daughter, Tamela C. Wingeier; father, Jerry Jackson; sister, Freda H. Gross; brother-in-law, Coy Joseph; and stepfather, Robert Schwab. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 4th from 5-8pm at Covenant Life Fellowship, Marie Drive, Middletown, OH. Private interment to follow at Woodside Cemetery.