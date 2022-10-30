Real-time Analytics News for Week Ending October 29 – RTInsights

In this week’s real-time analytics news: Many companies used the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America conference to make product announcements.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced Amazon Neptune Serverless, a new serverless option for Amazon Neptune that automatically scales to support unpredictable and business-critical graph database workloads. Amazon Neptune Serverless includes Amazon Neptune’s advanced capabilities for high availability, performance, and resiliency. There are no upfront commitments or additional costs to use Amazon Neptune Serverless, and customers only pay for the database resources used.

Red Hat introduced Red Hat Device Edge, a solution for flexibly deploying traditional or containerized workloads on small devices such as robots, IoT gateways, points of sale, public transport, and more. Red Hat Device Edge delivers an enterprise-ready and supported distribution of the Red Hat-led open-source community project MicroShift, a lightweight Kubernetes orchestration solution built from the edge capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift, along with an edge-optimized operating system built from Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Informatica announced the launch of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) for higher education. IDMC for higher education will enable institutions to modernize their data infrastructure with an AI-powered, secure, and scalable solution to connect the academic community better, make data-led decisions, and support innovative teaching and learning.

IBM announced an expansion to its embeddable AI software portfolio with the release of three new libraries designed to help IBM Ecosystem partners, clients, and developers more easily, quickly, and cost-effectively build their own AI-powered solutions and bring them to market. Generally available now, the AI libraries were developed in IBM Research and designed to provide Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) across industries an easily scalable way to build natural language processing, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech capabilities into applications across any hybrid, multi-cloud environment.

Mezmo unveiled its Observability Pipeline, which enables teams to control, enrich, and correlate machine data for actionable insights and faster decisions. The solution helps organizations better control their observability data and deliver increased business value. It centralizes the flow of data from various sources, adds context to make data more valuable, and then routes it to destinations to drive actionability.

ThoughtSpot announced the launch of ThoughtSpot for Sheets, a web plug-in that brings modern, true self-service analytics directly to data in Google Sheets. With ThoughtSpot for Sheets, users simply install a free plug-in app for Google Sheets and then can instantly begin analyzing all their data in these sheets through search. Built and run entirely in the browser, ThoughtSpot for Sheets requires no data modeling, technical skills, or existing architecture. Users simply install, connect, and start searching.

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) announced the first set of certified products as part of the Cloud Native Network Function (CNF) Certification Program. The program helps organizations identify which network equipment providers follow cloud-native best practices. The first participants to achieve certification include F5, Juniper Networks, MATRIXX Software, and PANTHEON.tech. By utilizing these certified products and solutions, organizations can adopt Kubernetes and cloud-native tools with greater confidence, speeding their time and value to market as they continue to embrace software-defined networking and modern-day infrastructure best practices.

BMC announced new innovations for its BMC Helix SaaS solution. In particular, updates to BMC Helix Control-M, its application and data workflow orchestration SaaS platform, include advanced functionality and self-service interfaces that improve collaboration between IT operations, developers, data engineers, and business users; strategic integration with Apache Airflow and cloud data services including AWS Glue, Azure Data Factory, GCP Dataflow, Databricks, and more; and a single unified user view for all workflows and interfaces that provides operational efficiencies for multiple roles throughout the organization.

Calyptia announced the general availability of Calyptia Core, a Kubernetes solution that simplifies data collection, aggregation, and routing at scale. Calyptia Core is available now and integrates with all major backends used for storing and analyzing observability data (Splunk, Datadog, OpenTelemetry, Elasticsearch, S3, etc.). It complements a business’s existing observability analytics, monitoring, and security tools.

D2iQ released the newest version of its Kaptain AI/ML platform. Key new features and capabilities include the enablement of Nvidia GPU Container Catalog (NGC) containers that can be launched directly from Kubeflow; seamless integration of Kubeflow and MLflow; and seamless integration with DKP 2.3, the industry’s leading cloud-native platform. The new release enables users to run Kaptain AI/ML workloads on AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). Additional key features of Kaptain AI/ML 2.1 include simplification of the user interface and management tasks.

data.world announced enhanced solutions that expand its support for data-driven business initiatives. The new enhanced offerings include data discovery, agile data governance, data cloud migration, data mesh, DataOps, and semantic layer. These solutions are available today and map directly to data.world’s most commonly deployed use cases. The solutions leverage the power of the platform’s knowledge graph foundation and combine governance and catalog capabilities with implementation services and customer success.

DataStax announced the launch of Stargate v2, a new version of its open-source data gateway that gives application developers the freedom to build real-time applications for Apache Cassandra using their API of choice. Stargate v2, which is available as open-source software and part of DataStax’s Astra DB database-as-a-service, now features a high-performance gRPC API that enables developers to easily scale Cassandra data to serve billions of global devices with speed in real time.

Duality Technologies has launched an enterprise-ready privacy-enhanced data collaboration platform that enables organizations to share and jointly analyze sensitive data while ensuring privacy and regulatory compliance. The fully production-ready platform comes equipped with unparalleled data science and performance capabilities that significantly reduce the time to carry out encrypted queries on large datasets across any environment or cloud.

Dynatrace announced that it has extended its Davis AI engine to empower development, SRE, and IT teams to conduct ad hoc, exploratory analytics. This allows teams to harness the power of Dynatrace’s causal AI to investigate newly emerging trends or block potential issues, like unexpected spikes in traffic or performance degradations.

EIS announced the launch of a customer production support offering for its CloudCore product, a fully-managed SaaS service designed to accelerate insurers’ journey to the cloud. Taking advantage of EIS’s SaaS offering allows a fully customizable managed environment tailored to an insurer’s specific needs. EIS will manage the insurer’s entire platform while delivering security, functionality, and scalability.

Fermyon Technologies introduced Fermyon Cloud. Fermyon Cloud is a faster, lighter, easier, and more secure hosted application platform for developers to build better microservices more quickly. It is in open beta. With Fermyon Spin, developers can quickly create WebAssembly microservice applications, and now with Fermyon Cloud, developers can go from a blinking cursor to a deployed application in less than two minutes.

InfluxData announced the deployment of its next-generation time series engine. The new engine reimagines InfluxDB as a columnar real-time data platform, delivering high-volume data ingestion with unbounded cardinality optimized for the full range of time series data. InfluxData also adds SQL language support for queries, bringing the hugely popular data programming language to InfluxDB for the first time. With the introduction of SQL, InfluxDB now enables broad analytics use cases through business intelligence and machine learning tools.

LightEdge has updated its entire cloud portfolio and is now offering the fifth generation of its private multi- and single-tenant cloud services. Additionally, the company also restructured its managed services offerings, allowing the team to better support customer cloud environments on top of LightEdge’s infrastructure. Specifically, LightEdge has upgraded several areas of its cloud portfolio, including OS/cloud management, hybrid and multi-cloud management, its cloud connectivity suite, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), and recovery runbook to build and manage disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) plans using LightEdge Infrastructure.

Monte Carlo announced the Data Reliability Dashboard, a new functionality to help customers better understand and communicate the reliability of their data. Available in Q4 2022, the Data Reliability Dashboard will focus on areas that will help leaders better understand the data quality efforts that are happening in their organization. It provides stack coverage, quality metrics, data reliability KPIs, and incident metrics and usage. It also offers visual incident resolution and integration with Power BI.

Pepperdata announced a new Autonomous FinOps for Kubernetes (K8s) offering. The latest release enables executives, platform engineering and IT ops teams, and FinOps professionals managing Kubernetes workloads in public clouds to achieve desired economics from compute resources – without manual intervention or code changes. Benchmarks have shown organizations can slash their cloud costs by running Pepperdata’s instance right-sizers and scale and capacity optimizers continuously and autonomously.

Quali announced new capabilities that simplify the management of Infrastructure as Code (IaC), strengthen infrastructure governance, and provide further actionable data on the usage and cost of cloud infrastructure. The latest release of the company’s Torque solution offers new enhancements, including Helm drift detection, “BYO” Terraform policies, enhanced cost reporting, environment view from a single pane of glass, and audit Log integrations.

Rafay Systems announced two new services – Service Mesh Manager and Network Policy Manager – to centrally manage transport security and application traffic for cloud-native applications and Kubernetes clusters deployed across private data centers, public clouds, and edge. The Rafay Service Mesh Manager, powered by CNCF project Istio, delivers centralized configuration of security controls and traffic management policies for microservices fleet-wide. The Rafay Network Policy Manager, powered by CNCF project Cilium, delivers centralized management and visibility into pod and namespace communication to ensure isolation boundaries and reduce the lateral attack surface fleet-wide.

SADA announced that dotMaps is now Coordinate, with new features. Coordinate was built using Google Maps and the Google Cloud Platform. It is a project coordination tool that helps government agencies and other organizations better manage public right-of-way. It includes several updated features, including enhanced data aggregation to consolidate data streams, increased ease of use, enabling reductions in customer CO2 emissions, and cost savings.

ServiceNow announced the general availability of Lightstep UQL (Unified Query Language), which will help companies extend visibility across Kubernetes applications. Using shift-left observability directly in code, DevOps teams help ensure Kubernetes applications are ‘born’ fully observable and proactively enforce consistency, maintainability, and reproducibility best practices – as opposed to having SREs build dashboards on the fly.

Soda released a new set of self-serve features and capabilities for Soda Cloud that unites data consumers and data producers to ensure that the data being produced is both useful and trustworthy. Self-Serve enables the consumers of data to collaborate with data producers and owners to create data quality agreements that define and align expectations for the use of high-quality, reliable data and ensures that it is always fit for purpose.

Spectro Cloud announced version 3.0 of its Palette platform. Palette 3.0 is aimed at complex application infrastructures spanning multiple K8s distributions and execution environments from the data center and cloud to the edge. To that end, Palette 3.0 release includes three new integrated capabilities, including nested clusters; modern fleet management for new and existing environments, which unifies cluster lifecycle management and avoids the potential of vendor lock-in; and the Palette Dev Engine, which accelerates developers’ ability to build and deploy apps to K8s quickly, efficiently, and safely.

SUSE announced new advancements that will empower customers to accelerate and scale edge infrastructures as well as transform edge operations. In conjunction with the new advancements for Rancher, SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) Micro, and SUSE NeuVector, it offers additional capabilities in SUSE Edge 2.0. Those new capabilities include helping to reduce operational complexity, the ability to manage both Kubernetes and the operating system, an operating system built for the Edge, and security for any distributed environment.

Tenacity announced the launch of its new cloud cost management platform that enables users to monitor, analyze and optimize their public cloud usage and spend with fully automated discovery and insights. The platform addresses the challenge of cloud visibility and predictability with a suite of tools to budget, forecast, and take control of AWS and Azure cloud spend in one place. It offers cloud savings recommendations and automated cloud commitment management. The company’s analytics features make it easy to generate intelligent billing data, improve bill-back accuracy, and make cost allocation and centralized reporting transparent.

Nauto announced a collaboration with BrightDrop to provide commercial fleet customers access to Nauto’s predictive AI safety services. Through this collaboration, BrightDrop’s commercial fleet customers now have the option to add Nauto’s predictive AI safety solutions to help improve driver safety performance, reduce collision loss, and save lives.

Micro Focus announced that its mainframe application modernization solution will tightly integrate with Google Cloud’s Dual Run product. This capability means an organization can run its production workload on the mainframe in parallel with running in Google Cloud, where Dual Run can validate that outcomes are the same on both environments. Dual Run is especially valuable during the migration process, ensuring the new system is functionally equivalent to the original system.

Multiverse Computing and Mila announced a new partnership that will use quantum and quantum-inspired methods to advance AI and machine learning (ML). The collaboration will cover several sectors with a focus on the biotech and pharmaceutical industry initially. The partnership will bring quantum ML and quantum-inspired ML to Mila researchers and students.

Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced it has partnered with Elektrobit to bring the benefits of Canonical’s Ubuntu operating system (OS) to automotive software. Combining Canonical’s open-source Linux OS with Elektrobit’s expertise in automotive-grade embedded software, the new partnership will make it easier for car makers, suppliers, and developers to create the next generation of vehicle applications while meeting stringent automotive standards.

ClearML and Genesis Cloud announced a new partnership. With ClearML, businesses can significantly shorten their time-to-value and time-to-revenue, ensuring ML projects are executed successfully and make it to production efficiently. The agreement will make Genesis Cloud’s 100% green energy Compute Instance available as part of ClearML’s powerful MLOps platform.

