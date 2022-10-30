[Six dream homes for sale from Banchory to the Isle of Skye]

This week’s property round-up features some of the most spectacular homes across the north and north-east of Scotland has to offer.

29 Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen

Looks can be deceiving as this terrific tardis like property proves.

Not giving much away at the front, it’s only when stepping over the threshold when jaws are likely to drop.

Extending across three levels, the property looks right out over the river with bi-folding doors and balconies to make the most of the striking scenery.

The three bedroom contemporary home also has a sauna and a Finnish style barbecue hut.

Offers over £460,000 with Galbraith.

1 Kinnairdy Close, Torphins, Banchory

Enjoy the beauty of the garden from the comfort of the cosy sunroom in this beautiful Banchory home.

With five bedrooms, a formal lounge, a stylish open plan kitchen/dining area and an outdoors log cabin, this contemporary home is made for modern family life.

Location wise, the property offers the best of both worlds with the picturesque village of Torphins nearby while Aberdeen is only a 30-minute drive away.

Offers over £450,000 with Aberdein Considine.

The Cairn, Inverugie, Elgin, Morayshire

Set within an acre of land, this architect designed property offers stunning views of the Moray countryside and the Moray Firth.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home is the the large dining kitchen which is ideal for catering for the family or entertaining friends.

Relaxing is easy in the cosy lounge, which features a multi fuel stove and large bay window.

Outside there is a double garage, large carport that was specially built for a motorhome, various sheds and workshops with power, two patio areas, a vegetable garden and pond.

Offers over £475,000 with Keller Williams.

3 Beaconhill View, Milltimber

This charming architecturally designed home certainly has the wow factor.

Located in the sought after Milltimber area of Aberdeen – with access to the Old Deeside Railway Line – this four bedroom home really is a sight to behold.

Particularly impressive is the exceptionally large kitchen which is on open plan with dining/family room and a games rooms.

Offers over £745,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Lochbay House, Stein, Waternish, Isle of Skye

With its idyllic, peaceful and serene surroundings overlooking Loch Bay, a sea loch on the Waternish peninsula, it’s easy to see why famous musicians escaped here during the dizzying heights of their fame.

Home at one time to Donovan, the Scottish musician, songwriter and record producer, he was known to invite his famous friends including The Beatles over to stay.

Ageing like a fine wine, the stunning C-listed detached home has been fully renovated by the current owners with key features includig four bedrooms, one reception room and an open plan sitting room and dining room.

Offers over £600,000 with Galbraith.

Lavender House, Banchory

Blending old period charm with contemporary features, this five bedroom home ticks all the right boxes.

Setting an elegant tone is the lounge with tiled open fireplace and the sunroom with French doors leading out to the south facing terrace.

Outside, the paved, south facing terrace is the ideal space for outdoor dining and entertaining while soaking up the views towards Scolty Hill.

Offers over £650,000 with Aberdein Considine.