South Florida law enforcement agencies sharing trick-or-treating safety tips

Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines Law enforcement agencies across South Florida are urging parents and children to take several steps to help ensure everyone is safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween. Delray Beach Police Department leaders say one of the most important things parents can do ahead of Halloween is have a conversation with their children ahead of any trick-or-treating. “We recommend that younger children stay supervised and stay in groups,” said Lt. Luis Skeberis. “We also encourage having that conversation with the children prior to going out and trick-or-treating. If the kids are older and you don’t think that they require as much supervision that is fine but let them know what they should be looking for.” Skeberis urges all parents to go on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sexual predator/offender registry to see if any sexual predators or sexual offenders are in their neighborhood. Police officials urge all trick-or-treaters to stay in groups at all times, never enter someone’s home and check that candy is securely wrapped, from a trusted brand and not homemade. Officials also remind people to wear bright costumes, never walk distracted or use a mobile device while crossing the street and have predetermined, well-lit trick-or-treating routes. “I think it all comes down to just good judgement and supervision or parenting,” said Skeberis. “You want to explain to the kids what’s expected of them and what to look out for and as a parent, you should be cautious of what your kids are doing out there, especially when you go to homes where you don’t know who lives there so if everyone does that we should have a good Halloween.” Tips from Riviera Beach Police Department: -Avoid trick or treating alone, walk in small groups accompanied by an adult. -Predetermine walking routes that have well-lit street lights -Wear a bright costume; if not make sure to utilize reflective tape and glow sticks. -Adults walk to the front door with children and avoid homes without porch lights. -Make sure no electronic devices are being used at crosswalks. -Avoid eating homemade treats. -Review FDLE-Sexual Predator & Offender List. This database will assist with identifying subjects in your area. Remain vigilant at all times and contact Police with any suspicious activity. -Inspect all candy prior to eating. Carefully look for compromised candy wrapping. If fentanyl exposure occurs, thoroughly wash hands with soap and water to avoid cross-contamination. Don’t use hand sanitizer or bleach solution to clean contaminated skin. Notify Police & Fire Rescue immediately. Tips from Port St. Lucie Police Department: Candy safety tips: 1. Wait until you get home to sort and check treats 2. Only eat candy that is commercially wrapped. Throw away any candy that has tears in wrappers or holes 3. Read the labels and ensure your child doesn’t have a food allergy. Overall safety tips: 1. A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds 2. If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when children should return home 3. Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car 4. Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends 5. Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies 6. Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep their heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street. Follow: Interactive traffic map