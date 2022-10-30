Tips For Learning How To Be More Assertive In Your Relationship

It’s often said that communication is the key to a successful relationship. However, a presence or lack of communication isn’t exactly the issue for most couples. Instead, the problem lies in the communication style each partner is using to attempt to communicate their needs and desires. Passive, aggressive, or passive-aggressive communication is not only ineffective; it can be damaging to your relationship, your partner, and your sense of self, according to CBT Baltimore.

If a relationship is worth committing your time and energy to, then it’s worth doing the work to learn how to express your needs and opinions assertively. This means directly and respectfully communicating what you need and want from your partner without manipulation, apologies, or demands. As detailed by Berkeley Well-Being Institute, assertive communication also does not allow for criticism, avoidance, threats, or inappropriate timing. If you struggle to communicate in a healthy manner within your relationship, here is a guide to learning how to express yourself assertively.