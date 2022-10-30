Ukraine says Russian death toll up 950 over Saturday

From February 24 to October 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 71,200 Russian invaders, including 950 in the past day alone.

That’s according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine’s defenders destroyed 2,672 enemy tanks (+13 in the past day), 5,453 (+52) armored combat vehicles, 1,724 (+16) artillery systems, 383 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 197 (+2) air defense systems, 274 (+1) warplanes, 252 (+0) helicopters, 1,412 (+6) UAVs of operational-tactical level, 352 (+1) cruise missiles, 16 (+0) warships/cutters, 4,120 (+13) trucks and tankers, and 154 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Lyman directions. The incoming data on enemy losses is being verified.