W. Tennis: FSU Wins 21 Matches At San Juan Invitational

TALLAHASEE, Fla – Alice Amendola and Ellie Schoppe earned perfect 5-0 records and the Seminoles won 21 of their 30 matches as play in the three-day San Juan Invitational came to a close. Amendola and Schoppe both won all five of their matches during the three-day tournament, as both concluded play with singles wins on Sunday. A total of four Florida State players won at least four matches while six won at least three matches as the Seminoles competed against Auburn, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

The Seminoles were 21-9 overall with a 15-4 mark in singles play and a 6-5 record in doubles play during the event.

Amendola was perfect on both singles (3-0) and doubles (2-0) as she enjoyed a powerful weekend. In singles, she defeated Ariel Johnson of Wisconsin, Andrea Cerdan of Michigan and Vanderbilt’s Dasha Kourkina. She was a doubles winner with Schoppe over Kourkina and Amy Stevens of Vanderbilt and with Milie Bissett over Anastasia Astakhova of Auburn and Charmaine Seah of Wisconsin.

Schoppe was successful with a 2-0 singles record and a 3-0 record in doubles. In singles play, she defeated Bayley Sheinin of Michigan and Marcella Cruz of Vanderbilt. In doubles play, she teamed with Kianah Motosono, Olympe Lancelot and Amendola to earn victories.

Florida State has two events remaining on its fall schedule with the Stetson Invitational coming this weekend (Nov. 1-4) and the UNF Invitational (Nov. 11-13) closing out its fall semester.

FRIDAY SINGLES

Ava Markham (Wisconsin) def. Anna Arkadianou (FSU), 6-2, 7-5

Maria Shokolova (Wisconsin) def. Millie Bissett (FSU), 6-1, 6-3

Mila Saric (FSU) def. Kaitlin Carnicella (Auburn), 7-5, 2-6, 10-8

Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Adeline Flach (Auburn), 6-4, 6-2

Vic Allen (FSU) def. Charmaine Seah (Wisconsin), 3-6, 7-5, 10-4

Alice Amendola (FSU) def. Ariel Johnson (Wisconsin), 6-0, 6-1

Kianah Motosono (FSU), def. Anastasia Astakhova (Auburn), 6-4, 6-4

Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Bayley Sheinin (Michigan), 7-5, 6-4

FRIDAY DOUBLES

Celia-Belle Mohr/Anessa Lee (Vanderbilt) def. Anna Arkadianou/Millie Bissett (FSU), 7-6

Vic Allen/Kiana Motsono (FSU) def. Holly Staff/Bridget Stammel (Vanderbilt), 6-3

Ellie Schoppe/Alice Amendola (FSU) def. Dasha Kourkina/Amy Stevens (Vanderbilt), 6-4

Celia-Belle Mohr/Holly Staff (Vanderbilt) def. Olympe Lancelot/Mila Saric (FSU), 7-5

Kianah Motosono/Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Dasha Kourkina/Anessa Lee (Vanderbilt), 6-1

Bridget Stammel/Amy Stevens (Vanderbilt) def. Vic Allen/Millie Bissett (FSU), 6-7

SATURDAY SINGLES

Anna Arkiadanou (FSU) def. Julia Fleigner (Michigan), 6-3, 6-4

Kari Miller (Michigan) def. Mila Saric (FSU), 6-3, 6-2

Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Gala Mesochoritou (Michigan), 6-3, 6-4

Vic Allen (FSU) def. Merri Kelly (Michigan), 7-5, 6-1

Alice Amendola (FSU) def. Andrea Cerdan (Michigan), 3-6, 2-1, default

Millie Bissett (FSU) def. Nicole Hammond (Michigan), 6-2, 4-3 default

Kianah Motosono (FSU) def. Bayley Sheinin (Michigan), 5-7, default

SATURDAY DOUBLES

Ellie Schoppe/Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Adeline Flach/Kaitlyn Carnicella (Auburn), 6-3

Ava Markham/Maria Sholokhova (Wisconsin) def. Vic Allen/Kianah Motosono (FSU), 6-3

Alice Amendola/Millie Bissett (FSU) def. Anastasia Astakhova (Auburn)/Charmaine Seah (Wisconsin) 6-4

SUNDAY SINGLES

Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Marcella Cruz (Vanderbilt), 6-1, 6-4

Alice Amendola (FSU) def. Dasha Kourkina (Vanderbilt) 6-2, 7-5

Holly Staff (Vanderbilt) def. Mila Saric (FSU), 6-4, 7-5

Kianah Motosono (FSU) def. Amy Stevens (Vanderbilt) 6-3, 6-1

SUNDAY DOUBLES

Ava Markham/Maria Sholokhova (Wisconsin) def. Vic Allen/Anna Arkadianou (FSU) 6-4

Olympe Lancelot/Millie Bissett (FSU) def. Kaitlyn Carnicella/Anastasia Astakhova (Auburn) 6-3