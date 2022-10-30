Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown

News to go: Video above a look at today’s headlines & weatherA driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash.According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 NewsAs he traveled on the outside center lane, he began to travel off the roadway towards the right onto the outside shoulder.The driver ended up hitting the guardrail.The vehicle continued to travel south where it began to rotate counterclockwise.As it rotated, the vehicle traveled onto the right grass shoulder where it flipped causing the driver’s side to collide with a traffic sign pole.Share with us: Upload your photos and videos via uLocalThe vehicle eventually ended up on its roof with the driver’s side pinned against the traffic sign support pole, says FHP.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

