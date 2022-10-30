What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in November 2022

Netflix is gearing up for a solid month of programming this November as the streamer welcomes back a lot of fan-favorite titles and makes way for the arrival of highly-anticipated series.

Whether you’re a fan of historical fiction like the long-awaited fifth season of Peter Morgan‘s The Crown or looking forward to Tim Burton‘s latest project, the Addams Family-inspired series Wednesday, there’s plenty to look forward to. Other notable titles dropping new episodes this November includes Dead to Me, Elite, Young Royals, and Warrior Nun. And don’t miss the half-hour comedy Blockbuster about the last remaining store from the video rental franchise along with the Millie Bobby Brown-led film Enola Holmes 2.

For a full roundup of what’s coming and going

Available This Month on Netflix:

November TBA

The Last Dolphin King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 1

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Takeover — NETFLIX FILM

Young Royals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

November 2

The Final Score — NETFLIX SERIES

Killer Sally — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 3

Blockbuster — NETFLIX SERIES

The Dragon Prince: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Panayotis Pascot: Almost — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills — NETFLIX SERIES

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman — NETFLIX FILM

Enola Holmes 2 — NETFLIX FILM

The Fabulous — NETFLIX SERIES

Lookism — NETFLIX ANIME

Manifest: Season 4, Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

November 5

Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 6

Captain Phillips

November 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 8

Behind Every Star — NETFLIX SERIES

The Claus Family 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks — NETFLIX COMEDY

Triviaverse — NETFLIX SPECIAL

November 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

FIFA Uncovered — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie — NETFLIX FILM

November 10

Falling for Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Lost Bullet 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — NETFLIX SERIES

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Warrior Nun: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Capturing the Killer Nurse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Leave — NETFLIX FILM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under — NETFLIX SERIES

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling — NETFLIX FILM

My Father’s Dragon — NETFLIX FILM

November 14

Stutz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Teletubbies — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY

Johanna Nordstrom: Call the Police — NETFLIX COMEDY

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

Run for the Money — NETFLIX SERIES

November 16

In Her Hands — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Lost Lotteries — NETFLIX FILM

Mind Your Manners — NETFLIX SERIES

Off Track — NETFLIX FILM

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of Sao Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Wonder — NETFLIX FILM

November 17

1899 — NETFLIX SERIES

Bantu Mama

Christmas with You — NETFLIX FILM

Dead to Me: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Vanessa Guillen — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Elite: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Great British Baking SHow: Holidays: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Inside Job: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reign Supreme — NETFLIX SERIES

Slumberland — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody — NETFLIX SERIES

The Violence Action — NETFLIX FILM

November 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Answer Time — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 22

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm — NETFLIX FILM

Lesson Plan — NETFLIX FILM

The Swimmers — NETFLIX FILM

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Unbroken Voice — NETFLIX SERIES

Wednesday — NETFLIX SERIES

Who’s the Good Boy? — NETFLIX FILM

November 24

First Love — NETFLIX SERIES

The Noel Diary — NETFLIX FILM

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

November 25

Blood & Water: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 29

The Creature Cases: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 30

A Man of Action — NETFLIX FILM

My Name Is Vendetta — NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Patient — NETFLIX FILM

Snack vs. Chef — NETFLIX SERIES

Take Your Pills: Xanax — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Leaving This Month:

If Anything Happens I Love You

Scary Movie 5

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22

Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia

Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath

Suffragette

The Green Inferno

Donald Glover: Weirdo

Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4

Goosebumps: Specials

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Clueless

The Color Purple

Hancock

He’s Just Not That Into You

Ink Master: Seasons 3-4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10