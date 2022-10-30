Which Maryland football bowl projections are most and least appealing?

For the first time in 20 plus years, Maryland football fans can begin to think about bowl game travel before the calendar turns to November. The Terps (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) have reached six wins at the earlier point since the 2001 season, when they went 10-2 in Ralph Friedgen’s first year. They’d love to play in a big-name bowl like they did that year, when they went to the Orange Bowl, but with a result far different than that blowout loss to Steve Spurrier’s Florida Gators.

There have been few occasions since then in which Maryland has been mentioned alongside splashy bowl games or big-name opponents, but Mike Locksley’s team has put itself into that mix and can continue to make its case this weekend, when it travels to Wisconsin.

Here’s a look at some of the Terps’ bowl game projections and how appealing they are.

CBSSports and YahooSports: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. N.C. State

It’s not their least-appealing scenario, but it isn’t the most exciting either. Charlotte is a cool, fast-growing city, but it’s not a tourist destination, so the travel appeal is probably a six on a 1-10 scale. The No. 24 Wolfpack (6-2 overall, 2-2 ACC), similarly, would be a solid opponent, but not splashy enough to fire up the casual fan. This would’ve had more appeal a few years ago, with a chance to stick it to widely disliked former Maryland A.D. Debbie Yow before she retired as the Wolfpack’s A.D.

Athlon Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Arkansas: This is one of the more appealing options. Almost everyone loves a reason to go to Nashville. There aren’t any ties or rivalries between the two schools, but Arkansas is a formidable SEC opponent. The Terps and Razorbacks have never played each other. Also, the two fanbases could commiserate about te disappointment of winning the national championship in basketball and then fading.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Notre Dame

This has two things going for it: there are a lot of Maryland fans who live in or near New York — or are close and enjoy traveling there — and it’s a chance for a big-name recruiting scalp in the form of Notre Dame. The Irish are rebuilding under Marcus Freeman, but Locksley would love to have a win over them.

That said, Maryland was just there last year, New York is cold and Notre Dame doesn’t bring its usual level of cachet. This one isn’t bad, but it looks better than it is.

USA Today: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Oklahoma

If you don’t remember what bowl this is, no one can blame you. In the past 25 years, it’s been known as the following: Copper Bowl, Insight.com Bowl, Insight Bowl, Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl, Cactus Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl and now (likely not for long) the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Its the flip property of bowl games, but it’s warm in Phoenix, there’s plenty to do in Arizona and Oklahoma but be a chance for win over a borderline blueblood opponent. The Sooners (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) are down this year after losing Lincoln Riley and and Caleb Williams to Southern Cal, but still, they’re one of the better names on the list.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Music City Bowl vs. South Carolina

This is a good one for a few reasons. One, as mentioned above, it’s Nashville. Second, there are some connections between the two. Suburban Maryland sends a lot of students to South Carolina. They’re also both programs with coaches in Mike Locksley and Shane Beamer who are trying to turn the corner in their building processes, so there’s little risk of one team mailing it in like Virginia Tech amid its coaching change last year against Maryland.

They’ve also competed for recruits often and South Carolina recruiting coordinator Taylor Edwards worked in the same role at Maryland under Locksley. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was upset when Maryland flipped four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham from him last signing day, and the two are also finalists for five-star D.C. phenom Nyckoles Harbor.

College Football News: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Eastern Michigan

Detroit in December, against a directional team from the MAC? Condolences to the Maryland ticket department trying to sell this one to fans.

The Sporting News: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU

This is what you’ve known as The Outback Bowl for the past 25 years, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Tampa isn’t Miami or Orlando, but it’s Florida, there’ some stuff to do there and it’s a chance to get away from the cold. LSU (6-2 overall, 4-1 SEC) is a big-name opponent with a better record than the other big names on the list. Maryland has butted heads with LSU here are there the recruiting trail — they’d love to flip blue-chip St. Frances Academy (Md.) defensive end Dashawn Womack from the Tigers, for example — and it would be a big scalp.

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Florida State

The Mayo Bowl is a popular pick for Maryland. Decent trip, big-name opponent having a blah season. Mike Norvell and his sub-.500 record are mentioned often on hot seat lists, so this would be a big game for the Noles. And if Locksley can fire his players up about something that happened before they followed college football, Maryland can avenge that hideous loss from 2013, when it ended a AP Poll drought, went to Tallahassee ranked No. 24 and lost 63-0, tied for the biggest loss ever by a ranked team.

Bleacher Report: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Via Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller:

“Raise your hand if you had Maryland penciled in two months ago as the fourth Big Ten team to reach bowl eligibility. There better not be any hands in the air … Maryland has this coming week off before a rough three-week stretch (at Wisconsin, at Penn State, vs. Ohio State), but maybe the Terps can steal one of those if Tagovailoa is able to use this bye to rehab and get back on the field in November. They also wrap up the regular season with a home game against Rutgers that they should win, so maybe they get to eight wins for the first time since 2010.”