You season 4 is not coming to Netflix in November 2022

We’re ready to see what Joe Goldberg is up to next. There is still a wait for You Season 4, but we do have a light at the end of the tunnel.

October would have been the perfect time to bring us a thriller, but that didn’t happen. We’re still waiting for the show, and it’s not on the list of November releases either. Sadly, we’re not going to see You Season 4 in 2022 at all.

The good news is we have a light at the end of the tunnel. Netflix has confirmed when the show will premiere, and like Manifest (which does arrive this month!), we’re going to get it in two parts. We also have an idea of what to expect as Joe moves to London.

When is You Season 4 coming to Netflix?

There isn’t too much longer left to wait. The release month for the first half of the season is actually quite fitting for the theme of the show. After all, it’s about the twisted side of lov—when love turns into obsession.

We’ll get to watch the first episodes starting Friday, Feb. 10 on Netflix. The remaining episodes will air on Friday, March 10. It’s not clear exactly how the season will be split. Will we get even amounts like Manifest or the bulk of the season and then two episodes like Stranger Things?

This season sees Joe in London. Yes, he went to Paris at the end of Season 3, but it looks like he’s found Marianne, and the two have made the move to London. While there, Joe is under a new name and working as a professor. This has pushed him into the higher levels of society, where he’s found a new obsession: Kate.

Someone is going to fall—or be pushed—from their social status. Who is it, and how is Joe involved in all this? Those are the two big questions.

Check out the teaser for You Season 4:

You Season 4 will premiere on Friday, Feb. 10 on Netflix.