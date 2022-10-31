1 dead and another injured after dump truck crashes into house, both catch on fire in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Saturday morning, a Ward’s Lawn Care dump truck crashed into a Willoughby home, according to the Willoughby Fire Department.

Witness video showed a chaotic scene unfolding a little before 11:00 a.m. Erika Sherman watched it all unfold. She said it seemed like the driver of the dump truck lost control of the truck.

“There was a gentleman who was driving. He ended up going over a curb, and off the side of the road, back onto the road and back on the side of the road,” she described.

She said the only thing that stopped the truck, was when it hit a home on Vine Street.

Willoughby Fire Chief Todd Ungar said the truck hit utility poles, both electric and gas.

The crash caused both the house and dump truck to catch on fire.

Witnesses rushed to the truck to try and get the driver from the vehicle, not realizing there was a passenger in the vehicle too.

“I was able to capture the good samaritans trying to pull the young man out of the vehicle. I believe one of them burnt themselves trying to flee the man,” said James Guller, a witness.

Sherman was one of the people who rushed over.

“myself and other individuals got out of vehicles and ran up,” she said. “The gentleman that ran up to the scene took a brick and smashed the window because we were unable to pry the driver door open,” she said.

No one was home at the time of the crash. Bystanders assisted the driver from the truck, and he was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, said officials.

But after firefighters got the flames under control, they found someone in the passenger seat, who did not make it.

The incident is under investigation

