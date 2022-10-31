10 Things To Do At Hawks Cay Resort In Florida Keys

Despite its proximity to many major U.S. cities, the Florida Keys’ tropical temperature and verdant landscape give visitors the impression that they have traveled to a faraway, exotic destination. That’s why going to the Florida Keys is one of the vacationers’ favorite ways to escape the humdrum of everyday life and reacquaint ourselves with the people and things that bring them joy, whether a loved one or the simple pleasures of delicious cuisine and refreshing seawater.





The Florida Keys has many resorts; the Hawks Cay Resort may be found on Duck Key in the Keys. About 60 miles from Key West, tourists will find this luxurious resort that makes people feel like they’re on a private island in the United States. 10 activities to enjoy while staying at Hawks Cay Resort are detailed below to help vacationers plan a trip to the Florida Keys.

10/10 Swim In Hawks Cay Pools

Those who are looking for a way to cool down in the water can choose from one of five different swimming areas on Hawks Cay. In addition to that, some of the resort’s villas come equipped with their very own private pools. Because there is no stairway to ascend in order to enter, even the most inexperienced swimmers might have fun here. When considering whether or not to bring young children to the pool, guests should keep in mind that one end of the pool is considerably deeper than the other.

9/10 Get Wet And Go On A Diving Or Snorkeling Excursion

Clear blue water teeming with tropical fish of every hue, hard and soft coral formations, sea turtles, and stingrays; this is a scene typically associated with the Florida Keys. That’s for a good reason: Florida Reef is the world’s third-largest coral barrier reef, and it can be found just off the coast of the Florida Keys. This reef is the only live coral barrier reef in the continental United States, and it is only one of the many fantastic snorkeling locations around the Florida Keys, from Key Largo to Key West and even further out to the islands.

8/10 Interact With Dolphins

The Dolphin Connection program is available at Hawks Cay Resort, where visitors may meet and interact with these remarkable marine creatures. In fact, no other hotel on the U.S. mainland offers dolphin-viewing opportunities or educational events for guests of all ages as Hawks Cay does. A saltwater lagoon that is supplied by the ocean is home to dolphins. Due to the proximity of a canal to the dolphins’ home, they are regularly treated to sightings of manatees and the like.

7/10 Relax At The Spa

Calm Waters Spa is the perfect place to go to unwind and get pampered when you’re done dropping the kids off. There is a delectable assortment of spa treatments offered, such as massages, body cleanses, and facials. There are a variety of services available at the salon, including highlights, manicures, and pedicures. Those who like to genuinely indulge themselves, on the other hand, should make an appointment for a massage that features an invigorating exfoliating treatment, which is then followed by a massage and aromatherapy.

6/10 Dine Out At Hawks Cay Resort

Whether it’s the food or the decor, the eateries at Hawks Cay give a taste of the islands. Each of our restaurants in the Florida Keys uses only the freshest local ingredients cooked by acclaimed chefs. Vacationers can dine in style at Sixty-One Prime, relax with a bottle of wine by the fire pit, and sink their toes into the sand at Oasis Cay for lunch. Our resort’s on-site dining options in the Florida Keys mean one is never more than a few paces away from a refreshing meal or drink.

5/10 Eat At The Villa

Along with the restaurants and bars found around Hawks Cay, guests sleeping in the villas have access to a fully equipped kitchen. All the required appliances for cooking and dining are included in each villa’s kitchen, including a full-sized refrigerator. A villa may even provide a blender for its guests so they may mix up some truly unique cocktails. The resort regrettably does not offer grilling facilities of any kind. Delivery of groceries from supermarkets to a villa simplifies vacation shopping for consumers.

4/10 Work Out At The Fitness Center

After consuming all of that mouthwatering food, the folks may find that their swimsuits are starting to feel a little too constricting. In the same building that houses the spa and fitness center, guests have the opportunity to burn off some of the calories they’ve gained while on vacation at the fitness facility. This facility contains cardio equipment that can truly make one feel the heat, in addition to seven machines that are geared toward strengthening the muscles. The experience is made more complete with the addition of yoga equipment.

3/10 Leave The Children At Adventure Camp

Camp Adventure at Coral Cay is an amazing place for children ages 5 to 12. Kids have fun with arts and crafts, games, and swimming, all under the supervision of qualified counselors. A wide range of hours shifts with the seasons and the days. When Camp Adventure runs late on weekends, parents can sneak out for a quiet dinner together. People who have smaller children or youngsters who require more attention may want to inquire about babysitting services at the resort.

2/10 Be Entertained At Mallory Square, Key West

Mallory Square, at the northern end of Duval Street, is one of the liveliest parts of Old Town Key West and is where the sunset celebration takes place every night. Every night, as tourists watch the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico, the area comes alive with the sounds of music and the smells of food and drink from local sellers. Assume one has the good fortune to be present for this very remarkable event. If that’s the case, there will be a wide variety of acts to see, from cats and dogs riding unicycles along a tightrope to people swallowing swords and juggling fire.

1/10 Visit The Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory

While visiting the Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory, visitors may observe approximately 60 different species of butterflies fluttering freely among the plants in a glass-enclosed conservatory. There are more than 20 different kinds of exotic birds housed here in addition to the butterflies. The Learning Center also has a 15-minute instructional film about the butterfly life cycle, which plays on a continuous loop. In addition to the many species of butterflies on display, visitors may also see caterpillars at various stages of their development.