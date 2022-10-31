13 Celebrities Who Criticized The Media For Failing Them As Kids

10.

When Ariel Winter was 15, E! News ran a story with the headline “Ariel Winter’s Cleavage Is Out of Control on the SAG Awards Red Carpet.” When she was 18, she told Good Morning America that the hardest part of public scrutiny she faced was “walking down the red carpet and seeing the photos afterward and having every headline be about [her] cleavage and — not about my talent…not about what [she] was really there for or anything that [she] wanted to be put out there.”