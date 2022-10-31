18 Best ‘Yellowstone’ Party Ideas Ahead of the Next Season

It’s fair to say that Yellowstone has one of the most loyal and passionate followings when it comes to TV shows right now. Fans are obsessed, and it’s easy to understand why immediately after turning it on to see what all the fuss is about. So, it’s natural that the fandom would be interested in watch party ideas for new episodes and especially ahead of the new season premiere! That’s why we’re happy to share we have the 18 best Yellowstone party ideas for you and your crew.

Since airing for the first time in 2018, millions of viewers have turned their eyes to the sizable Dutton family ranch. John Dutton is the patriarch of a family who has been ranchers for generations, and all he really wants to do is pass his land down to his children and grandchild. With each episode, fans are introduced to different developers and investors who have their own interests in the land.

Now, the Duttons are back for Yellowstone season five on Nov. 13. It promises two solid hours of surprises guaranteed that will blow viewers away by picking up where all the season four cliffhangers left off. Does John Dutton really become Montana’s latest governor? What fireworks will there be between newlyweds, Rip and Beth? Kayce and Monica have a baby on the way, but will their marriage endure? Where does all this leave Jamie?

Saddle up for a total of fourteen new episodes coming our way in season five. It really does call for a premiere watch party, don’t you think? Invite some friends over and try one, or several, of these 18 Yellowstone-themed party ideas.

18 Best Yellowstone Party Ideas

1. The Duttons own a cattle farm. Ask your guests to bring their favorite beef dish or an evening of eats. Serve up Gator biscuits as a side. Top it all off with a bucket of Coors Light.

2. Have a Dutton costume party with everyone dressing as their favorite character. Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Hat, $21.10 on Amazon

3. Read a quote from seasons one through four. Who can be the first one to guess the correct character that said it?

4. Create a list of trivia questions from past seasons. Which friend knows the Dutton family best?

5. Have everyone try their hand at fan fiction. What are your predictions for some of the characters on the show? Share the variety of scenarios.

6. Cozy up in a blanket, pour a glass of whiskey (or a Beth Dutton smoothie if that’s more your style), and binge-watch Yellowstone seasons one through four before the Sunday night premiere.

7. Have one of the characters set up in the living room with your group thanks to a cardboard cutout, like this one of Rip Wheeler! Yellowstone Rip Wheeler Cutout, $44.95 on Amazon

8. You can pick up some Yellowstone-themed decorations from Amazon for guests to admire, and pick up some party favors for your guests to take home—like these “Y” branded keychains! Yellowstone Keychain, $9.95 on Amazon

9. Light some candles for the perfect ambiance—you can even find Yellowstone-themed candles on Etsy! Yellowstone’s Rip & Beth Candle, $28 on Etsy

10. Cook up a western-themed meal, inviting guests to sit around your dining room table. Don’t finish the meal there, though. The Duttons never do.

11. Throw a cowboy-themed food party. Do a search for cowboy recipes, serving up yummy dips, soups, casseroles, drinks and desserts.

12. Search in your area for a mechanical bull rental. Can you last the full eight seconds?

13. The TV show shares a name with one of our national parks, Yellowstone National Park. Old Faithful has nothing on the Dutton family eruptions. Create a fun facts sheet to learn a little bit about the other Yellowstone.

14. Decorate your living room Western-style.

15. Plan a karaoke contest during commercials, using songs from the soundtrack.

16. Those who live in Big Sky Country live to be outside. Watch the Yellowstone premiere on a big-screen projector outside. Bundle up!

17. Order t-shirts for everyone to sport during the party! Yellowstone Tees, $22.99 on Amazon

18. Customize a bottle of wine for each guest, with a label that reads: “It’s a pour the bottle in a bucket kind of day.” -Beth Dutton

