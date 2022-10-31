6 relationship lessons to learn from Shah Rukh Khan for a long-lasting marriage

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan – is a heartthrob of the nation and there is no denying it. Over the years, he has become an inspiration when it comes to many when it comes to love, romance, and relationship. And it’s not just the films, but Shah Rukh Khan also has been in a steady and successful relationship with his wife Gauri Khan for three decades now. The couple is also proud parents of three kids – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

The Badshah of Bollywood is all set to celebrate his birthday on November 2. Ahead of his special day, we bring you the six relationship lessons that you can learn from Shah Rukh Khan.

Three decades of togetherness

When SRK in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai said, “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai; aur pyar ek baar hi hota hai”, he actually proved it in real life.

The couple belongs to an industry where breakups and divorces are subject to frequent headlines but SRK and Gauri never let anything come between their relationship and love.

No relationship is perfect

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan fought the odds to be together and won everyone with love. Despite being from different religions, they stood for what they wanted and the rest is history.

Once, during a television show, SRK said, “I started shooting for Dil Aashna Hai in June and we got married in October. Our honeymoon was on the sets of the movie.”

Spending quality time is important

Despite their individual work commitments, Shah Rukh and Gauri always manage to take out time for each other. From celebrating festivals together to holidaying in exotic locations, the couple is a goal in itself.

Family matters

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are dotting parents to their three kids – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

SRK once shared on a chat show, “We have known each other for so long, we have surpassed a stage. One of the stages that we have passed is that we don’t need to sit under a moonlit night. I think just passing each other across from the bedroom to the living room is romantic. Love is in the air. We have wonderful children who are a proof that we have a wild, loud, screaming romance going on in the house all day long.”

Partner in everything

There is no doubt in saying that Shah Rukh and Gauri have built an empire together. In fact, their total net worth makes them one of the wealthiest couples in the industry. From endorsing brands together to owning a production company, they have definitely achieved their dreams together.

Never disrespect your partner

Shah Rukh Khan in his several interviews opened up about respecting women. He once said, “You should always take care of small things like opening the door for a lady and never sit before she sits.”

Your thoughts on the same? Do tweet us @zoomtv!