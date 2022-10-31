Anna Faris’s 10-Year-Old Son Jack Made A Hilariously Inappropriate Comment While Watching TV

Anna Faris doesn’t mind if her son Jack watches her movies — but she may change her mind after hearing about a comment he made!
The actor admits she’s never been super strict about what the 10-year-old sees on TV but learned a lesson when he was recently hanging out with other kids.
“I am much more relaxed. I shouldn’t be,” Anna said about allowing Jack to watch her movies in an interview with E! News.
She explained that while Jack and some friends were watching a show together, he ended up making an inappropriate comment.
“Apparently, my son said the other day — and he said it to the television I guess — but in front of some kids, he said, ‘Suck my balls,'” Anna revealed.
Although Anna wasn’t there to witness it, she says another parent filled her in on the incident.
Anna didn’t specify how she handled the situation, but she did say that raising the little boy has been “awesome,” aside from his NSFW comments.
“I love having a 10-year-old boy. He is hysterical. And I feel like I’m a child myself,” Anna shared.
She jokingly added, “So, maybe he’s just raising himself. So, we’ll see how that goes. How he turns out.”
