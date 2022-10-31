Attendance Allowance claimants could be eligible for other benefits





Delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Attendance Allowance aims to help older Britons keep their independence and remain in their own home for as long as possible. Alongside their Attendance Allowance money, successful claimants can also be able to receive additional benefits, assistance, and freebies simply by claiming their entitlement. All cases do depend on the individual circumstances of the person.

People may be able to claim a council tax reduction if they claim Attendance Allowance. If people are already claiming a reduction, they may be able to get even more off their bill. The amount someone can get off their council tax will be dependent on their local council and people should contact them to find out more. The details of each local council in the UK can be found on GOV.UK.

Additionally, Attendance Allowance recipients could receive Disabled Person's Railcards or a Blue Badge. These schemes are designed to help the less physically abled to get around easier and allows someone to park closer to where they need to be. A Disabled Person's railcard can give the holder up to 30 percent of the cost of their rail travel. People don't need to have a physical health problem to be eligible for the railcard as those with learning disabilities can apply too.

Successful claimants can also receive Carer’s Allowance for their carer if they claim. Attendance Allowance does not require one to actually have a carer but rather just to prove that they need assistance. However, if someone does have a carer and the carer meets the criteria of the benefit then they may be able to claim £69.70 each week to help with their caring responsibilities. Attendance Allowance is paid at two different rates every four weeks; the amount someone gets depends on the level of care they need. Pensioners could receive £61.85 if they need help during the day or at night and if someone needs help during the day and night they could receive £92.40. This equates to between an extra £3,000 to £4,000 plus each year. Conditions that could allow people to claim to include things such as sight or hearing impairments, learning difficulties, mobility issues such as arthritis, or mental health issues such as dementia or psychosis. According to the DWP, around 3.4 million pensioners are estimated to be eligible for Attendance Allowance.