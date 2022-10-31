Beatlemania to take over Camden

Beatlemania is set to take hold of Camden when The Beatles – 50 Years On tribute show graces the stage at Camden Civic Centre in December.

Direct from sold out concerts in USA, Canada, South Africa and Asia, The Beatle Boys will transport audiences back to the days when the Beatles dominated the music charts with as many of their top 10 hits starting at number one.

John Kater, who performs as Paul McCartney, said it was a privilege to be paying tribute to the legendary foursome more than 25 years.

“We have been playing Beatles shows since 1996 and sometimes need to regroup to remind ourselves of the special position we are in to be playing their music,” Mr Kater said.

“We play all the great hits and mix that up with a range of other songs including studio experiments that The Beatles played in their day.

“We aim to make it a fun night, it is very energetic, loud and lots of fun. We are there to celebrate The Beatles and want to give the audience a magical evening, whether it be of reminiscence or a brand-new experience for our younger audience as well.”

The group are synonymous not only for their musical talent, but their incredible portrayal of the original John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Mayor of Camden, Cr Therese Fedeli, said the show gives Camden residents a chance to experience another fantastic show locally.

“Camden Civic Centre has been lucky enough to host so many international and national acts throughout the years and The Beatles show is no exception,” Cr Fedeli said.

“I encourage those interested to attend the show and enjoy a wonderful evening.”

The Beatles – 50 Years On will grace the stage at Camden Civic Centre on Friday 2 December.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.camdenciviccentre.com.au/events/tb522/