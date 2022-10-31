Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Review – Meet The New COD, Same As The Old COD

Infinity Ward’s rebooted Modern Warfare 2 brings back a more classic Call of Duty multiplayer experience than we’ve seen in recent years, with maps better tailored to traditional 6v6 play and dialed-back movement mechanics. Modern Warfare 2’s gameplay really feels like a refreshing return to old times again for Call of Duty, but unfortunately, the package as a whole feels lacking and gun customization is overly complex.
As a whole, Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is the fast-paced shooter you expect it to be. The standard maps are scaled down for 6v6 matches this year, so there are less quiet and campy moments, and you’re almost always finding yourself in the thick of the action. Modern Warfare 2 does dial back the overly fast-paced movement of recent years too, but that doesn’t mean you can’t choose a run-and-gun playstyle. The gameplay is just a bit less twitchy too, as the movement feels more on par with the original Modern Warfare series than the 2019 version.
Although Modern Warfare 2 takes us back to the past with classic movement and traditional map design, one component Infinity Ward pushes further is the Gunsmith weapon customization feature. This year’s Gunsmith adds a new layer of complexity for unlocking weapons and crafting the best build. The Gunsmith’s new Platform system is essentially created to eliminate the grind of unlocking the same attachment over and over for different guns, which sounds great in theory, but it actually ends up being a different type of time-consuming headache.
Unlocking guns and attachments is no longer a simple process of just leveling up and using the weapon you want. Instead, you’re forced to use weapons in other classes just to unlock attachments and additional weapons. For example, I couldn’t just level up and use the M4 to get everything I wanted for it. Some attachments were locked behind the use and leveling of a sniper rifle and battle rifle. For context, I’m almost level 48 of 55, and there are still so many guns and attachments locked behind other gun requirements. I would have most of my weapons already unlocked in previous games.
Overall, it’s nice not to need to unlock the same attachments over and over again, but the complexity of how the entire Platforms system is designed could be overwhelming for new or casual players. I’m not a big fan of snipers or light machine guns, but I’m essentially being forced to level them up to get some of the attachments I want for my assault rifles and submachine guns. Additionally, some people are going to want to hop on with a preferred weapon or two and not want to use guns they don’t like just to get the optic or barrel attachment they want.
Another Gunsmith complexity comes from Modern Warfare 2’s new fine-tuning feature. Once you reach the max level with a weapon that can be customized, you unlock the ability to fine-tune each individual attachment. For example, you can choose to reduce recoil when using a specific attachment, but at the cost of reducing the weapon’s handling. This could be overwhelming for a casual player, who doesn’t want to worry about the hassle of building the “meta weapon,” but this is great for the hardcore fanatics looking to make the most of their favorite weapons. On another note, Modern Warfare 2 is dialing the customization back with a limit of five attachments, which is down from last year’s 10 attachments in Vanguard. So, this is one good regression in an otherwise overly-complex weapons customization feature.
The game also adds a shooting range, where you can now go to test out the guns you’ve spent time building. This is something the community has been asking for, and it’s great to have the option to test out different attachments to better find something to suit your playstyle. Modern Warfare 2’s guns also look and sound great, with the reload animations and gunfire audio up to par with Modern Warfare 2019’s stellar quality.
As alluded to earlier, Modern Warfare 2 also adds new maneuverability mechanics, such as swimming, mantling, and hanging from ledges or the sides of vehicles. These new features are best utilized in Ground War, where mantling and ledge-hanging can be great for when you’re parachuting down on a building and want to make a sneaky rooftop play. The new options can really make for some interesting plays, and it can be very useful to hop up and catch a ride on the exterior of an already full vehicle.
Spec Ops
Modern Warfare 2 also comes packaged with Spec Ops mode, which is a two-player co-op experience of large-scale missions taking place in Al Mazrah, the new map location for Warzone 2.0. There are three missions available with more to come post-launch. So far, my time with these missions makes the mode feel somewhere in between the original Spec Ops experience in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 2019. These missions are a little more open-world than the smaller set pieces used in the fan-favorite 2009 version, but this reboot is not as buggy nor plagued with the same overwhelming enemy spawn system that Modern Warfare 2019 had.
Once nice throwback for fans takes place on the Defender: Mt Zaya. This is a survival mode that requires you to defend a location from increasingly difficult waves of enemies, and the map setting is a larger version of Modern Warfare 3’s Dome map, which also features a survival mode. Beyond that, however, there’s no particularly standout here, but it can be a fun co-op experience and a nice break from multiplayer matches.
Modern Warfare 2’s version of Spec Ops also introduces a new layer to the mode with Kits, which is like having a set loadout of perks, field upgrades, and killstreaks tailored to fit the role you choose. For example, the Assault Kit lets you equip an extra armor plate, and leveling up the Kit will get you additional benefits, such as faster reload, stims, and additional armor plates. You can easily get through all three Spec Ops missions without having to utilize these Kits at all, but they are beneficial if you’re going for fast completion times. Hopefully, the Kits will be more beneficial for the game’s seasonal content, as they don’t really feel worth the grind to level up, yet. Activision says the Kits will also be used for Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming Raids feature, which the publisher described as a three-player cooperative mode with a mix of combat and puzzles, and maybe they’ll be better utilized there.
I’m playing Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 5, and the first two days were rough with frequent freezes and crashes, but an update has dramatically reduced the number of crashes for me. Others have experienced various bugs, Spec Ops glitches, and features like pinging and the weapon tuning are currently disabled due to game-breaking issues. Taking all of this into account, I am still having a really great time playing Modern Warfare 2, despite the rough launch weekend. However, it just can’t be ignored that the overall package is missing those core multiplayer features. It’s definitely the gameplay and classic feel that saves the experience for me.
Modern Warfare 2’s gunplay and the fast time-to-kill all feels very much the same as Modern Warfare 2019. However, Infinity Ward definitely improved a lot on what worked and didn’t work in the previous game. The scaled-back maps definitely make for better pacing, the less hectic movement is not so overwhelming, and all the new maneuverability features make the game so enjoyable from match to match. No one should load into a match expecting this game to be anything like the original Modern Warfare 2, but all issues aside, this rebooted version’s gameplay does serve as a positive successor to Modern Warfare 2019.
