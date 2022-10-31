Categories
Travel

College football game times for November 12th announced


College football game times for November 12th announced

The ACC announced Monday that Clemson will face Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 12. The South Carolina Gamecocks will be back on the road for a second-straight week when they travel to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Nov. 12, to take on the Florida Gators in another SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 4 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

GREENVILLE, S.C. —

The ACC announced Monday that Clemson will face Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be back on the road for a second-straight week when they travel to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Nov. 12, to take on the Florida Gators in another SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 4 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.