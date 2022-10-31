College football game times for November 12th announced

The ACC announced Monday that Clemson will face Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 12. The South Carolina Gamecocks will be back on the road for a second-straight week when they travel to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Nov. 12, to take on the Florida Gators in another SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 4 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

