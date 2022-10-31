Daniel Radcliffe Doesn’t Want To Get Locked Into Playing Wolverine

Not many actors have played one character for as long as, or in as many films as Hugh Jackman played Wolverine, but Daniel Radcliffe isn’t far off with over a decade of Harry Potter films under his belt. The 33-year-old ex-wizard isn’t too keen to jump into a role that the previous actor has now occupied for over twice as long, Variety reports.

According to Radcliffe, the Wolverine rumor that has circled around him for quite a while is “purely a press tour rumor.”

“I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way, so I say something different, and that sets it off again,” Radcliffe said about the Wolverine rumor. “I should just never open my mouth.”

“I just don’t ever want to get locked it something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time,” Radcliffe explained. Hugh Jackman first snikt out his claws in 2000’s X-Men, and he recently announced alongside Ryan Reynolds that he’ll be appearing in Deadpool 3, which releases on November 8, 2024. Radcliffe, meanwhile, played Harry Potter first in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone just a year later in 2001, through all of his teenage years, ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011.

While Radcliffe isn’t keen to play Wolverine on the silver screen, Marvel’s Wonder Man may soon be seen played by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Radcliffe, meanwhile, is next appearing onscreen in the “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic parody Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, in which he plays a heightened version the parody musician’s life. Weird: The Al Yankvoic Story release on The Roku Channel on November 4, 2022.