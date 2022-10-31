Douglas Doering, 76

Oct. 23, 2022

Douglas David Doering, 76, of Buffalo Lake passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side Oct. 23 in St. Paul. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia, with the Rev. Krey Leesman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.

He was born Dec. 11, 1945, in Olivia, to John and Esther (Henrickson) Doering. Doug was proud of his upbringing and family roots in the city of Olivia, and he attended Olivia High School. He was kind and had a timely sense of humor and a young spirit which no doubt led him to an early professional life in sales, taking him from Minnesota on to a period of time in Florida. Doug eventually transitioned to work in human services, serving and supporting others until he retired in December 2021.

Doug enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and his beloved pets and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He found comfort in his faith and loved antiquing, researching his family genealogy, telling stories to remember good times, watching Turner classic movies, and following the Twins, Vikings, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Doug is survived by his children, Amy Williams of Fridley, Julie (Jason) Pepek of Blaine, Doug (Jen) Doering of Willmar, Dave (Steph Oveson) Doering of Elk River; his 11 grandchildren, Tommy Williams, David (Dani) Williams, Jacob Williams, Cody Williams, Sami Doering, Max Doering, Kennedy Sjoberg, Maddy Doering, Sophia Doering, Olivia Doering, and Lincoln Doering; his three great-grandchildren, Connor and Aiden Williams, and Serena Doering; his siblings, Sandy (Harry) Hank of LeSueur, Tom (Lisa) Doering of Bismarck, North Dakota; brother-in-law Leo Rosenberg of Orange Park, Florida; and many other relatives and friends.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, John and Esther Doering; brother Bob Doering; sister Judy Rosenberg.

Blessed be his memory.