Dundee in flames as youths smash cars and hurl fireworks

A gang of youths in Dundee have caused chaos in the streets after they blocked a road by setting deliberate fires and throwing fireworks. The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to an incident at 5:30pm on Beauly Square in the city’s Kirkton area.
Cars were also reportedly damaged with bricks being hurled at them and people jumping on vehicles.
Photos and videos have been shared on social media showing fires on Balgowan Avenue and police approaching the scene with protective shields.
Another image appeared to show some people smashing windows at a nearby school.
Drivers were unable to pass through and had to be redirected, while Police Scotland sent a helicopter to the area.
Brandon Cook from STV shared some pictures on his Twitter page, writing: “Police are dealing with ongoing incidents in the Kirkton area of Dundee.
“Videos show roads blocked by fires, cars being damaged, riot police, fireworks being launched towards vehicles. Pictures show smashed windows.”
Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander posted on Facebook: “This isn’t just a wee bonfire. Blocking roads with bins ablaze, smashing up cars and damaging our schools are scenes that you’d expect in an action movie or war-torn nation.
“Where were your kids tonight? Please ask them.
“As someone from the Kirkton, this reflects really, really poorly on our whole community. This needs dealt with, it’s taking Kirkton back four decades.
Enough is enough.”
Police Scotland confirmed there was an ongoing incident in the Kirkton area but have not yet given any further details.
