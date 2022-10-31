“Farming and the Environment” is the theme for 2023 Saskatchewan Agriculture Scholarship

Students interested in agriculture and furthering their education will want to check out the 2023 Saskatchewan Agriculture Student Scholarship Program.

This year’s theme is ‘farming and the environment’ with applicants encouraged to focus on environmental sustainability within farming and the importance of public perception on modern farming practices.

Students can submit a three-minute video or 1,000-word essay on the topic.

Scholarships will be awarded to students in Grade 12 and/or recent graduates entering agriculture-related post-secondary studies in 2023.

One winning scholarship of $4,000 and three runner-up scholarships of $2,000 will be awarded.

Agriculture Minister David Marit says the agriculture industry is full of opportunity for the next generation of students

“This scholarship is an investment in the bright minds of our province and ensures the sustainability of the sector.”

Applications for the scholarship are now open and will be accepted until March 1, 2023.

For more information on the Saskatchewan Agriculture Student Scholarship Program, visit saskatchewan.ca/ag-scholarship.