Categories Health FBI identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ woman found murdered on Cape Cod in 1974 Post author By Google News Post date October 31, 2022 No Comments on FBI identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ woman found murdered on Cape Cod in 1974 FBI identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ woman found murdered on Cape Cod in 1974 NBC Montana Source link Related Tags 'COD, ‘null, California, cape, dunes, DWL, FBI, identifies, INC., Lady, Massachusetts, Michigan, Murdered, Provincetown, Ruth Marie Terry, Tennessee, the cape cod, United States, woman By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Cloud spending to grow despite faltering economy → Netflix acquires 6th gaming studio Spry Fox Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.