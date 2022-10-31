FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday.

According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.

Miranda said the victim was unable to provide a license plate number or description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Someone crashed into the victim’s vehicle after he or she stopped in a travel lane, Miranda said, but no one was hurt.

Miranda said the victim’s car sustained two bullet holes to its front passenger’s side.

Anyone with information should contact the Florida Highway Patrol.