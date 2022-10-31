Food price threat after Putin ditches grain deal

Vladimir Putin was branded “outrageous” by Joe Biden after pulling out of the UN-brokered pact, renewing fears of a global food crisis. The last time supplies could not be shipped from the war-torn country – one of the biggest wheat exporters – food inflation shot up.
A deal in place since July 22 had seen exports restart, stemming price rises. But Moscow has suspended its participation in the Black Sea agreement which also sought to avert famine.
Kremlin chiefs said the move was in response to a Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet. It will inevitably cut grain exports from Ukraine and analysts warned prices may shoot up.
President Biden said axing the deal is “purely outrageous”, adding it will increase starvation. His top diplomat accused Russia of weaponising food.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added: “Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry.”
The United Nations also demanded an urgent explanation from Russia.
President Putin’s defence ministry claimed Ukraine attacked its Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula with 16 drones on Saturday.
Officials alleged UK navy “specialists” helped coordinate the attack and also blew up the Nord Stream gas pipeline last month.
Ex-Navy head Admiral Lord West told Putin to “wind his neck in” over the pipeline claim, calling it “laughable” in a weekend interview. Sweden, Germany and Denmark are investigating blasts which destroyed at least 164ft of the Baltic Sea route.
Whitehall officials said the false claims were designed to distract from
Russian military failures in Ukraine. France’s foreign ministry also said the accusations were without foundation.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the UN and G20 major economies must respond strongly.
He said in a video address: “This is a completely transparent attempt by Russia to return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa, for Asia,” adding that Russia should be kicked out of the G20 group.
Nato chiefs yesterday urged Moscow to renew the grain deal.
Alliance spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said: “President Putin must stop weaponising food and end his illegal war. We call on Russia to reconsider its decision and renew the deal urgently, enabling food to reach those who need it most.”
Russia’s departure from the grain deal changes a war that has recently been dominated by a Kyiv counteroffensive while Russian drone and missile attacks destroyed more than 30 per cent of Ukraine’s energy-generating capacity and hit urban areas.
Both sides accuse the other of preparing to use radioactive bombs.
The grain deal had restarted shipments from Ukraine, allowing sales on world markets and targeting the monthly prewar exports of five million metric tonnes.
More than nine million tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and soya have been exported under the pact.
When the deal was signed, UN World Food Programme staff said 47 million people had gone into “acute hunger” as the war halted Ukrainian shipments. The deal ensured safe passage from Odesa and two other Ukraine ports, in what an official called a “de facto ceasefire”.
But Russia told the UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres in a weekend letter it was suspending the deal indefinitely because it could not “guarantee the safety of civilian ships” travelling under the pact.
Moscow asked the UN Security Council to discuss the alleged drone attack. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Putin of using a “false pretext” to sink the deal. He urged “all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations”.
While the European Union said that “all parties must refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil” a deal that it described as a critical humanitarian effort.
Source link