Food price threat after Putin ditches grain deal

Vladimir Putin was branded “outrageous” by Joe Biden after pulling out of the UN-brokered pact, renewing fears of a global food crisis. The last time supplies could not be shipped from the war-torn country – one of the biggest wheat exporters – food inflation shot up.

A deal in place since July 22 had seen exports restart, stemming price rises. But Moscow has suspended its participation in the Black Sea agreement which also sought to avert famine.

Kremlin chiefs said the move was in response to a Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet. It will inevitably cut grain exports from Ukraine and analysts warned prices may shoot up.

President Biden said axing the deal is “purely outrageous”, adding it will increase starvation. His top diplomat accused Russia of weaponising food.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added: “Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry.”

The United Nations also demanded an urgent explanation from Russia.

President Putin’s defence ministry claimed Ukraine attacked its Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula with 16 drones on Saturday.

Officials alleged UK navy “specialists” helped coordinate the attack and also blew up the Nord Stream gas pipeline last month.

Ex-Navy head Admiral Lord West told Putin to “wind his neck in” over the pipeline claim, calling it “laughable” in a weekend interview. Sweden, Germany and Denmark are investigating blasts which destroyed at least 164ft of the Baltic Sea route.