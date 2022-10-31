Fury as nearly 200,000 households miss out on rebate lifeline

The Government has today extended the deadline for claiming a £150 cost of living rebate on Council Tax, as nearly 200,000 households had missed out on the payment. The announcement came after Express.co.uk found numerous cases of people being told they could not claim, despite being eligible for the payment.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) announced today that it had extended the deadline for claiming the rebate to November 30. The scheme was previously supposed to end on September 30.

It also revealed that, despite 99 percent of eligible households receiving the payment, some approximately 191,000 households had yet to be paid.

The announcement came after Express.co.uk highlighted an ambiguity with the guidance on how the rebate would be disbursed.

The Government’s information sheet on the rebate states: “You get £150 per household if you paid Council Tax on your main home on April 1, 2022 and it’s in Council Tax band A, B, C or D.”

