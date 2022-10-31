Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Are Officially Joining the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe in ‘1932’

The Yellowstone universe is getting bigger by the day.

First came Yellowstone, then came 1883, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and 6666. And now, there’s 1932, another Yellowstone prequel series that’ll follow the Duttons during — you guessed it — the 1930s. It’s yet another one of Taylor Sheridan‘s creations, which means it’s bound to include complicated family dynamics, sprawling western landscapes and more than enough drama to go ’round.

The Paramount+ show is still in its early days, so there aren’t too many details about the release date, cast and storyline at this time. But since we know you’re eager to learn more, we’ve rounded up everything we know so far.

When is the release date for 1932?

The Yellowstone prequel 1932 will premiere on Paramount+ this upcoming December. According to the IMDB pages of the cast, 1932 is currently in pre-production, meaning the cameras haven’t started rolling yet but they soon will be!

Any spoilers about the show’s storyline?

When sharing the news in February, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Paramount+ simply said that 1932 “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.”

Most recently, in May, Deadline reported that the streaming service shared a little bit more about what 1932 will be about. According to the outlet, “the next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Coming Soon from Taylor Sheridan | Paramount+ Watch on

What’s more, shortly after the new show announcement Paramount+ released a teaser video with insight from the show’s producer. “I had built out this back story of where the Dutton family came from and with 1932,” Taylor said in a YouTube video, laying out the foundation for what’s to come.

“I chose that moment in time to peak back in because you’re seeing the children we’ve met in 1883 attempting to rise another generation of Dutton at the time of the wild west becoming a playground for the elite from the east.”

Who will be in the show’s cast?

So far, the cast of 1932 comprises of Star Wars actor Harrison Ford and The Queen star Helen Mirren. Although the casting news was met with excitement, Paramount+ didn’t specify anything about the characters the legendary Hollywood A-listers would play. We’ll have to stay tuned to learn more about what kind of roles Harrison and Helen will have in 1932.

In other news, if you watch the video above, you’ll notice that a young John Dutton Sr. pops up on the screen as Taylor mentions that the children from 1883 that will star in the new spinoff (around the 44 second mark). So, that leaves us with one question on our minds: Who is going to play the adult version of Audie Rick?

Audie Rick plays a young John Dutton Sr. in 1883. Courtesy of Paramount+

Since the prequel falls somewhere between 1883 and present day, it’s also possible that some of your favorite 1883 and Yellowstone characters will show up in flashback and flash-forward scenes.

How can I watch and stream 1932?

Unlike Yellowstone, you won’t be able to watch 1932 on Paramount Network. Once released, you’ll be able to .

Subscription plans start at $4.99 a month, but you can test it out with a seven-day free trial. It’s well worth the splurge: Along with 1932, you’ll get tons of Taylor-led programming, including and . You’ll have to hold on to cable or (Yellowstone‘s exclusive streaming service) to watch old and new episodes of Yellowstone, though.

Amanda Garrity is a lifestyle writer and editor with over seven years of experience, including five years on staff at Good Housekeeping, where she covered all things home and holiday, including the latest interior design trends, inspiring DIY ideas and gift guides for any (and every) occasion. She also has a soft spot for feel-good TV, so you can catch her writing about popular shows like Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias, Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart and more.