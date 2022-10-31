Horrifying moment Taliban bully whips women for wearing hijabs





Shocking footage has shown the moment a Taliban official began whipping female students outside a university campus in northern Afghanistan for wearing what he deemed inappropriate headwear. As male students walk into the establishment, past the Talbian official, female students can be heard screaming as they are blocked from entering. The women, students at Badakhshan University in northeastern Afghanistan, said they were beaten by Taliban officials from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice for wearing hijabs, which are headscarves, instead of burkas, which cover the entire face and body.

In the footage, the Taliban official, dressed in military attire, can be seen furiously slashing at the crowds of young women as they attempt to enter the university. The crowd then disperses in a panic as screams break out and the women try to avoid being hit. As the dozens of women flee, the Taliban official returns to the entrance and suggests the crowds move elsewhere. He then turns around to invite some male students into the building.

Under Taliban rule, women are not allowed in public unless they are wearing a niqab, which is a veil covering the head and face but not the eyes, or a burka. The hijab, which is also a form of headwear in Islam, is not permitted by the Taliban. They are known for their extreme interpretation of the Sharia law, which is Islam's legal system based on the Quran and teachings from scholars, and such views often discriminate against women. According to the Directorate of Vice and Virtue, proper attire for women in public must include the complete covering of the head and face.