Categories
Entertainment

Inside Man Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors From The Netflix Series Before


Over the years, Steven Moffat has created shows like Sherlock, Dracula, and Jekyll that explore and the internal darkness that lies behind his characters’ eyes to create fascinating, and award-winning drama series that are often regarded as the best of their era. Now, the former Doctor Who showrunner and writer has come out with a new the thriller series about four strangers whose lives become entangled despite living on opposite sides of the globe.

If you have watched, or are planning on watching, the 2022 Netflix series Inside Man (which already premiered on BBC in September), there’s a good chance you are trying to figure out where you’ve seen the actors before. While some, like David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, are easily recognizable, other members of the Inside Man cast may need some explanation. Let’s dive into the actors and where you’ve seen them before.

David Tennant on Inside Man

(Image credit: Netflix/BBC)

David Tennant (Harry Watling)



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.