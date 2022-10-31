Categories
Is Cole Hauser Playing a Dead Man’s Hand?


The Yellowstone star has teased on Instagram his role in a supernatural Western.

Appropriately enough for Halloween weekend, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has dropped a big hint on Instagram about his upcoming appearance in a spooky Western titled Dead Man’s Hand. Check out this faux daguerreotype photo.

We’ve done a little digging and unearthed — again, appropriately enough for the time of the season — that the movie is based on No Rest for the Wicked: Dead Man’s Hand, a graphic novel credited to Kevin, Jake and Matthew Minor, and directed by Matthew Skiba for Ambitious Entertainment.

Amazon.com describes the plot of the source material thusly: “Reno is left for dead in the desert, maimed and bleeding, waiting for death.  When it arrives, Reno is led on a trail of horrific vengeance as he’s taken over by the Spirit of the Manitou.”

What’s that? You say you want more details? Well, Amazon adds:

“A mysterious cowboy named Reno shows up in the booming silver mining town of Crooked Creek. A card game goes about as badly as it can and Reno runs afoul of the local powers-that-be. Rescued from death in the desert by a local native tribe, for their own purposes, Reno is sent on a mission of vengeance as more than a man, but less than human.”

Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith
Forrie J. Smith and Cole Hauser on Instagram

The cast of the movie also includes Hauser’s Yellowstone co-star Forrie J. Smith (who also teased the movie on Instagram), Stephen Dorff (recently seen opposite Tim Blake Nelson in Old Henry) — and if Instagram hashtags mean anything, maybe another Yellowstone luminary, Mo Brings Plenty.

Watch this space for additional information about Dead Man’s Hand.



