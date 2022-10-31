Is the state pension generous enough – POLL

State pension payments can vary from person to person, however, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) lays out the full sum each year. Currently, the full basic state pension pays out £141.85 per week, and this should be available to people with 30 or more years of National Insurance contributions.
Under the new state pension scheme, the full amount should be £185.15 per week, typically for those with 35 qualifying years of contributions.
Some may get less than the full new state pension if they were contracted out before April 6, 2016.
The matter of state pension generosity is one which continues to prove divisive, research by Canada Life has shown.
Over half of Britons they asked believe the state pension is not generous enough.
The majority of over 55s said the sum they are given is not enough, but this is in contrast to younger age groups where only a third of 18 to 34 year olds believe the sum is enough.
Indeed, 10 percent of this lower age category believe the state pension is “too generous” in its current iteration.
The group also floated three common suggestions on how to make the state pension ‘fairer’: means-testing payments, payments based on life expectancy, and early claiming at a reduced rate.
While means-testing and life expectancy proved unpopular, 46 percent were in favour of an early claim for the state pension, even if it meant accepting a reduced rate.
Andrew Tully, technical director at Canada Life, said: “The state pension is clearly a hot topic which can elicit a range of strongly held views and opinions.
“Understandably people will feel more protective and dependent on this retirement income as they get closer to being able to claim it, however the lack of confidence in the generosity of the state pension amongst the over-55s is striking.
“Opinion, like the generations, appears to be divided on how to make the state pension fairer. While allowing early access to the state pension appears to have the greatest levels of support, it seems that the British public are certainly much clearer on what they do not support than what they’re backing!”
The matter of the amount the state pension provides continues to be an intensely debated topic.
This has only increased in recent months given political turbulence and soaring inflation.
The triple lock mechanism should mean state pension payments increase by 10.1 percent in the coming year.
This is because inflation in the year to September was recorded at this rate, and was therefore the highest measure out of the mechanism’s 2.5 percent, average earnings and inflation policy.
While Liz Truss promised her commitment to the policy, her departure from Number 10 has led to further questions about the triple lock’s longevity.
Millions of pensioners are now waiting in suspense to see what new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will decide on the matter.
The triple lock was a Tory party manifesto commitment at the 2019 election.
It may not become clear whether the triple lock remains until November 17, when Mr Hunt delivers the postponed economic autumn statement.
Previously, Mr Sunak has said he will act to “protect the most vulnerable” in society.
However, when questioned on the matter in the Commons weeks ago, Mr Hunt said he would not make commitments on “individual policy areas”.
