Is the state pension generous enough – POLL

State pension payments can vary from person to person, however, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) lays out the full sum each year. Currently, the full basic state pension pays out £141.85 per week, and this should be available to people with 30 or more years of National Insurance contributions.

Under the new state pension scheme, the full amount should be £185.15 per week, typically for those with 35 qualifying years of contributions.

Some may get less than the full new state pension if they were contracted out before April 6, 2016.

The matter of state pension generosity is one which continues to prove divisive, research by Canada Life has shown.

Over half of Britons they asked believe the state pension is not generous enough.

