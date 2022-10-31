KAIT enters into an agreement with a metaverse company to convert KAIT’s AI Tutor into a metaverse format

Stockholm, 31 October 2022 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) announces today that its education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc. (“KAIT”) has agreed to working with the metaverse company Grid, http://www.gridinc.com/, to convert web based AI Tutor into a metaverse platform. Grid is a Korean company owned by AIITONE (formerly Soltworks), the largest shareholder of Anoto Group and one of the leading metaverse companies. The initial version will be available in December and will be in commercial production starting January 2023.

“KAIT is always concerned about increasing student motivation. Its AI Tutor offered in metaverse format will attract students to spend time in the education metaverse. It is going to have a study room where students can study individually, a group study room for collaboration, and a virtual classroom where teachers can meet their students remotely in a metaverse. Collaboration with Grid is a win-win situation as we do not have to spend time and resources to develop our own metaverse, while Grid can benefit from the students on the KAIT platform,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 31 October 2022 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.