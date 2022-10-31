Kate & Crown Princess Mary ‘stricter’ than most royal parents – claim

Jo Mitchelhill, a parenting coach, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to compare the two royal women’s parenting styles, especially how they are raising two future heirs to the throne: Prince George of Wales and Prince Christian of Denmark.

She said: “There is no denying there is a huge amount of pressure being the parent of an heir to the throne, as well as being the partner of the heir. There will be many expectations of the behaviour of both Prince George and Prince Christian of Denmark that are in line with that of the positions that they will hold in the future.

“This may mean their parents may have to take a stricter or harder line on behaviours that for other children could be deemed as ‘normal’ childhood behaviours. The other children who are the ‘spares’ may be allowed more freedom of expression and the opportunities to follow their own interests and develop as a person and not an heir.

“There is always the risk of resentment that the children may feel their parents are spending more time with the oldest child and that they are more important than them. So, it is crucial that Kate and Mary are aware of how they split their time with their other children to ensure that they feel loved and valued as members of a family and not just part of a system.”

