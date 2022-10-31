NEW ULM — Kathleen “Kathy” Filzen, age 85, of New Ulm, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – South Chapel in New Ulm, with Pastor Grant Bode officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – South Chapel in New Ulm, and one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, also at the funeral home in New Ulm. To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.mvfh.org.

Kathleen Karen Hoppe was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Truman, Minn., to Walter and Mae (Knaedel) Hoppe. She attended Truman High School and graduated in 1955. On June 16, 1956, Kathleen was united in marriage to Leander Filzen in New Ulm. The couple was blessed with 5 children, whom they raised in New Ulm. Kathy worked in retail throughout her life, but especially enjoyed jewelry retail. She also worked with Educare at the New Ulm Catholic Schools. Kathy was an avid reader. She was artistic and crafty, and had a love for music, playing the piano and guitar. She enjoyed researching her genealogy. Kathy was always involved in her children’s activities over the years. She was a Den mother for her son’s boy scout troops and usually helped her Den win most of the contests with her great gift of crafting. Kathy was involved with tours and other activities at the Lind House for many years and well as events with the Red Hat Ladies. Kathy always encouraged and welcomed all to her home and usually she’d put her good cooking skills to work. She was a wonderful grandma and made many memories with the annual slumber party with all of her grandchildren. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leander Filzen; daughters, Patti (Derek) Lund of Eyota, and Deb (Tony) Hillesheim of New Ulm; sons, Randall (Koni) Filzen of Courtland, Michael (Patty) Filzen of New Ulm, and Brian (Janet) Filzen of New Ulm; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Thomas (Mercedes) Hoppe. Kathy will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Blessed be her memory.