KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies, and ID tags for Kansas City, Missouri, residents

BRIAN: KC PET PROJECT HAS HUNDREDS MORE PETS TO FIND FOREVER HOMES. THE LIST IS HERE, BUT TODAY WHEN LOOKING ANIMAL NOW HAS A WHO — A NEW HOME. LAVERA BROWN IS AT KC PET PROJECT. >> SHE WAS THE ONE THAT CAUGHT MY EYE. BRIAN: IT IS ADOPTION DAY. SHE’S TAKING HOME HER DREAM DOG. >> I NEED THAT COMPANION SO WHEN ANXIETY HITS I CAN LOVE ON HER AND SHE CAN JUST LOVE ON ME. BRIAN: BROWN SAYS IT WAS EYE CONTACT THAT MADE TIGGER STAND OUT. >> WE’RE COMING. WE’RE COMING. BRIAN: SHE IS EXCITED TO BRING TIGGER HOME. >> HELLO. HI. JUST A TAIL WAG. OK. YAY. AW. HI. [LAUGHTER] YOU FEELING THE LOVE? I KNOW. BRIAN: THIS FEELS LIKE A REUNION, BUT THE TWO BARELY KNOW EACH OTHER. [LAUGHTER] >> I KNOW, OK. BRIAN: MAYBE IT’S LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT. BUT FIRST THE PAPERWORK. >> I KNOW THAT I’M GOING TO LOVE IT. IT’S GOING TO BE HAPPY AND I HAVE LOVING FAMILY MEMBERS THAT’S GOING TO ADORE IT. BRIAN: SHE HOPES CAN FEEL THE JOY SHE HAS, GIVING A PET A HOME. ONCE EVERYTHING IS SIGNED, THE WAIT IS OVER. >> YES. I KNOW, THAT’S WHAT I SAID, TOO. YES. AW. TIG. BRIAN: YOU TOO CAN FEEL THIS JOY. HUNDREDS MORE PETS ARE WAITING. >> I CAN’T WAIT TO GO HOME AND JUST SNUGGLE WITH YOU. IT’S THAT KIND OF WEATHER TODAY. BRIAN: BRIAN JOHNSON, KMBC 9 NEWS. HALEY: IT SURE WAS. KC PET PROJECT HELPED ABOUT 160 CATS AND DOGS FIND NEW HOMES THIS WEEKEND. THE SHELTER HELPS 15,000 ANIMALS A YEAR AT THREE LOCATIONS, SWOPE PARK, ZONA ROSA AND AT PETCO IN OVERLAND PARK. THEY ARE ALSO HIRING, WITH 17 POSITIONS OPEN
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
Animal Services will also be handing out free pet ID tags, vouchers for microchips
KC Pet Project is hosting what’s expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday.The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri’s, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies.KCPP officials said thanks to a generous donation from Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States, the shelter will be distributing many pallets of pet food and treats for dogs, cats, small animals and birds. They’ll also be handing out other items, including cat litter and additional pet supplies. “We are so grateful to Humane Society of the United States and to Chewy for this incredible donation of food and supplies for our community,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project. The event is free for Kansas City, Missouri, residents.It’s scheduled as a drive-thru from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the south Admissions parking lot of the KC Campus for Animal Care, while supplies last. In addition to basic supplies, the KCPP Animal Services Division will also be handing out free pet ID tags, plus vouchers for free microchips. “These events are wonderful because it provides our community with great food and supplies for their pets at a time when we see families continue to need the support to help care for their animals,” Fugate said. “We hope to host more events like these in the future.”
KC Pet Project is hosting what’s expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday.
The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri’s, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies.
KCPP officials said thanks to a generous donation from Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States, the shelter will be distributing many pallets of pet food and treats for dogs, cats, small animals and birds. They’ll also be handing out other items, including cat litter and additional pet supplies.
“We are so grateful to Humane Society of the United States and to Chewy for this incredible donation of food and supplies for our community,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
The event is free for Kansas City, Missouri, residents.
It’s scheduled as a drive-thru from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the south Admissions parking lot of the KC Campus for Animal Care, while supplies last.
In addition to basic supplies, the KCPP Animal Services Division will also be handing out free pet ID tags, plus vouchers for free microchips.
“These events are wonderful because it provides our community with great food and supplies for their pets at a time when we see families continue to need the support to help care for their animals,” Fugate said. “We hope to host more events like these in the future.”
Source link