Mangroves and Humans – Highly Commended | Livelihood by Rajesh Dhar, India

A fisherman casts his net in the river Matla in Canning during the low tide. Around 600,000 people are dependent in various ways on the Sundarbans’ resources, such as fish, crabs, honey, and nipa palm, or golpata (Nypa fruticans), for their livelihood

Photograph: Rajesh Dhar/Mangrove Photographer of the Year