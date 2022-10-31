Men’s tennis finishes fall season at Harvard and Yale Invites – Brown University Athletics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown men’s tennis finished up its fall season at the Crimson Halloween Invite grabbing multiple wins across the three days of competition.



On the first day, Brown picked up two singles wins against Dartmouth. Oliver Worth earned a 6-3, 6-0 win and Alexander Koong won 6-4, 6-3.



The Bears earned four wins against Boston University on the second day of play. In doubles play the team of Nicolas Laffont and Koong won 7-5. Brown earned three singles wins with victories from Niraj Komatineni (6-4, 6-4), Koong (6-4, 6-1) and Sam Feldman (6-3, 6-4).



Brown’s final day of play came against Harvard with Brown earning two doubles wins as Feldman and Noah Hernandez won 6-0 and Komatineni and Worth won 6-2. Feldman earned Brown’s lone singles win with a three-set win, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.



Brown vs. Dartmouth

Doubles

N. Laffont / A. Koong (B) vs M. Groom / A. Knox-Jones (D) – 6-2

S. Feldman / N. Hernandez (B) vs D. Pauli / A. Quiles (D) – 6-4

N. Komatineni / O. Worth (B) vs W. Qadir / H. Ren (D) – 7-6 (4)



Singles

Niraj Komantineni (B) vs Alejandro Quiles (D) – 6-4, 6-3

Oliver Worth (B) vs Miles Groom (D) – 6-3, 6-0

Noah Hernandez (B) vs Waleed Qadir (D) – 6-3, 6-4

Alexander Koong (B) vs Alex Knox-Jones (D) – 6-4, 6-3

Sam Feldman (B) vs Henry Ren (D) – 7-6 (4), 6-4

Nicholas Laffont (B) vs Dominik Pauli (D) – 6-2, 6-2



BU (+Dartmouth) vs. Brown

Doubles

A. Knox-Jones / L. Chang (D) vs S. Feldman / N. Hernandez (B) – 6-3

D. Loutas / A. Licea (BU) vs N. Komatineni / O. Worth (B) – 7-6 (8)

J. Dickson / C. Craig (BU) vs N. Laffont / A. Koong (B) – 7-5



Singles

Dion Loutas (BU) vs Niraj Komatineni (B) – 6-4, 6-4

Corey Craig (BU) vs Oliver Worth (B) – 6-1, 7-5

Alejandro Licea (BU) vs Noah Hernandez (B) – 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-7

Jonah Dickson (BU) vs Alex Koong (B) – 6-4, 6-1

Alex Knox-Jones (D) vs Sam Feldman (B) – 6-3, 6-4

Logan Chang (D) vs Nicolas Laffont (B) – 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-3



Harvard vs. Brown

Doubles

S. Sun / M. Delloye (H) vs S. Feldman / N. Hernandez (B) – 6-0

V. Pape / D. Lins (H) vs N. Komatineni / O. Worth (B) – 6-2

M. Perera / D. Arkow (H) vs N. Laffont / A. Koong (B) – 7-6 (6)



Singles

Valdemar Pape (H) vs Niraj Komatineni (B) – 6-3, 6-3

Steven Sun (H) vs Oliver Worth (B) – 7-5, 6-3

David Lins (H) vs Alex Koong (B) – 3-6, 6-0, 10-8

Masato Perera (H) vs Noah Hernandez (B) – 6-2, 3-6, 10-8

David Arkow (H) vs Sam Feldman (B) – 4-6, 6-3, 10-7

Brown also had a squad that finished up play at the Yale Invite over the weekend.



Brown earned singles wins from Roger Chou (6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3)) and Chun Lam (6-2, 7-5).



In doubles play, Chou and Matthew Mew earned a 7-6(3) win.



Brown Singles Results

Roger Chou (B) def. Walker Oberg (Yale) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3)

Palta (Col) def. Chou (B) 6-1, 6-2

Max Motlagh (BC) def. Matthew Mu (B) 6-0, 7-5

Shreekar Dedara (BC) def. Brian Chong (B) 6-1, 6-2

Andreas Whelan-Merediz (QU) def. Chun Lam (B) 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3

Shaurya Veer Sood (QU) def. Philip Cornelissen (B) 6-2, 6-0

Cockrell (BC) def. Cornelissen (B) 6-4, 5-7, 10-7

Kollias (F) def. Chong (B) 6-4, 6-2

Lam (B) def. McDonald (BC) 6-2, 7-5



Brown Doubles Results

Mu/Chou (B) def. El Kholti/Perez Ramos (NJIT) 7-6(3)

Oberg/Reilly (Y) def. Mu/Chou (B) 6-2

Kasten/Vassel (BC) def. Mu/Chou (B) 6-3

Lam/Chong (B) def. Cockrell/Turner (BC) W/O

Hodges/Kollias (F) def. Lam/Chong 6-4

UP NEXT

Brown is done for the fall season and will be back in action on Jan. 16 when the Bears host Holy Cross at 10 a.m.



