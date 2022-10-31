Midterm elections latest news: With Election Day looming, Obama is back on the trail for Democrats

With only eight days left until Election Day, former president Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail, seeking to give Democrats a boost in battleground states. Obama, his party’s most sought-after surrogate, headlined rallies in recent days in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, and his itinerary this week includes Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Republicans, meanwhile, are continuing to press the economy as their top issue as they aim to flip control of Congress and pick up key offices in states around the country.