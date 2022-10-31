Midtown Tennis Club (Chicago) – Tennis Coach

Midtown is looking for a Tennis Coach to engage members and foster their love of tennis.

The Position

We opened our doors 50 years ago as Chicago’s first indoor tennis club. And we’ve been leaders in tennis ever since. Our goal has always been to improve the game of tennis and we’ve moved the needle forward in so many ways. Our founders have been a part of making the game accessible to as many people as possible through multiple ways, from creating Tennis in No Time, designed to teach adult beginners to play tennis and developing the Junior Development Program that became the USTA model of 10 and under tennis, we want the world to have the same love of tennis that we do. Our tennis professionals are some of the best in the game and we want them to bring their enthusiasm and skill to the courts.

Tennis Coach responsibilities:

Increase visibility of tennis offerings within the community

Engage more members in more programs and with more coaches

Maintain tennis areas to promote an exceptional facility experience

Provide adult, junior, private, semi-private, and group tennis lessons for beginner through advanced level players

Evaluate student progress and teaching tennis techniques using best practices

Tennis Coach requirements:

Have coaching experience including adults, teams, and junior development

Possess one nationally recognized certification in tennis (preferred)

Possess a NTRP rating of 4.0 or higher and preferably have collegiate playing experience

This job description is intended to describe the general requirements for the position. It is not a complete statement of duties, responsibilities or requirements. Other duties not listed here may be assigned as necessary to ensure the proper operations of the department.

MIDTOWN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Please contact Racquet Sports Manager Juan Cuadrado at Juan.Cuadrado@midtown.com for more information