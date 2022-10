If someone has won, they are usually contacted by NS&I, however, sometimes it is not possible to contact the winner.

This could be due to people changing their contact details, such as moving or getting a new phone number, without letting NS&I know.

To be put into the Premium Bonds prize draw, people must have purchased Premium Bonds. Each bond is £1 and the minimum holding is £25.

The maximum amount someone can hold in Premium Bonds is £50,000.