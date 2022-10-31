‘Nothing in life to match it’: Fran Kelly reflects on her 80s band Toxic Shock – ABC Melbourne

Radio host tuned television presenter Fran Kelly is a huge music fan.

There was plenty of music in the house coming from the siblings, including The Beatles, Supertramp and Leonard Cohen, but songs from the war years were also big in her family ‘singalong’ culture.

Fran told Brian Nankervis on Songs and Stories about visiting her father when he was dying and singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ to him when he could no longer talk.

Fran remembered visiting church services in her hometown of Adelaide organised by Sister Janet Meade and riding in a lift with one of her heroes, Donovan.

She reflected on performing with the all-women band Toxic Shock. The band played around Melbourne in the early 1980s and while she didn’t really think her future was in rock and roll, she had a great time … “I’ve never had more fun than I had in my time singing in bands.”