Novak Djokovic makes Wimbledon declaration as Serb reflects on season

Novak Djokovic has declared that Wimbledon was the perfect confidence boost that he needed to get his tennis season back on track after a difficult start to 2022. The Serbian struggled mentally after spending time in an immigration centre and being deported from Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, failing to return to top form until he hit the grass courts of SW19.

Djokovic was started the year chasing the all-time major trophy record, tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal when the season began. His first attempt should have come at the Australian Open but he was deported from the country as a result of his vaccination status returning to the tour in early February.

However, he was not himself and his level of performance suffered as a result. In the meantime Nadal took advantage, winning down under before claiming his customary French Open, beating Djokovic at the quarter-final stage on his way to ultimate victory.

Wimbledon marked the turning point in the Serb’s season as he claimed his seventh title at the All-England Club. Speaking ahead of this week’s Paris Masters the 35-year-old spoke of the importance of the win in helping him recover his best form.

