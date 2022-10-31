Categories
‘Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts’: Facebook group creates map of houses decked out for Halloween


If you’re looking for a free scare, a local group of Halloween enthusiasts has you covered.With the help of a map, it takes you to dozens of houses, ranging from scary to even scarier for the spooky season. “There’s one called Nightmare on Redick if you look for Redick Street, they have their entire front yard and driveway and everything,” said Miranda Collins, creator of the map. It’s all through the Facebook group “Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts.”Once the admin approves your request to join, you have access to a Google map with dozens of houses decked out in decorations for the holiday. Some of them are best viewed in the daylight others are better at night. “We have a couple of houses that do like a no scare night and a couple of houses that are full scare on Halloween,” said Collins. The map also has the best times of the week to view them, like over the weekend. “Typically, what people do is they’ll pick a house kind of a ways out from where they live, drive there, and then work their way back, hitting the houses on the way back,” she said. Collins said all information is available in the comment section when you click on each house.

