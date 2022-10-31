Opinion | Who Will Answer the Call of Duty Tomorrow?

In their pitch to prospective service members (“Uncle Sam Wants You for a Military Job That Matters,” op-ed, Oct. 25),

Christine Wormuth,

Frank Kendall

and

Carlos Del Toro,

secretaries of the Army, Air Force and Navy, overlook a critical cause of the recruiting crisis. The applicant pool is a generation that has been raised to, at best, question America’s worth, and at worst, deplore its existence. It isn’t surprising that these young Americans are increasingly uninterested in wearing the uniform. No number of diversity, equity and inclusion trainings will restore this missing national pride.

Fortunately, America still produces men and women willing and able to serve. This was evident last year in Kabul, where young Marines stared down evil and death, offering hope and life. And it was true 10 years ago in Kandahar of the soldiers who saved my life after an IED blast took my legs. But if American society and culture continues to teach our sons and daughters that this country isn’t worth defending, then I fear the next generation of capable Americans may not care to answer the call of duty.

Capt.

Jason Church,

USA (Ret.)

Chairman, Veterans On Duty

Milwaukee

The civilian secretaries’ plaint for recruitment reminded me of a line from the film “Broadcast News” (1987): “Wouldn’t this be a great world if insecurity and desperation made us more attractive?”

Kristin Moorefield Simpers

Alexandria, Va.

A countrywide process of recruitment to reach talented individuals is needed at the high-school level, led by those who have already served. I was one of those students, and after aimlessly flunking out of junior college, I wandered into the local recruiter’s office to ask, “Would it be possible to fly jets in the Navy?” I was informed that no jet pilots were currently needed, but “we can turn you into a nuclear star.” Following three years of training, I ran the nuclear reactor in a successful espionage submarine in the Pacific. After leaving the Navy, my grade-point average rocketed up and took me to the UCLA School of Medicine.

Service in the military can be transformational to so many young minds. Military leaders need to bring this message to the languishing bright students across the country.

Roger C. Dunham,

M.D.

Santa Barbara, Calif.