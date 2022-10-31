PetMed Express (PETS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetMed Express Price Performance

NASDAQ PETS opened at $21.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. PetMed Express has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1,323.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 105.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $1,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading

