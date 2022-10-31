QFZA, Google Cloud to operate Google Cloud’s Center of Excellence

Minister of State and Chairman of QFZA H E Ahmad Al Sayed exchanges the agreement with Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Doha: H E Ahmad Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) and Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, signed a Supplementary Agreement between QFZA and Google Cloud to support the opening and operations of Google Cloud’s Center of Excellence and Business Incubator in Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

Building on the strategic collaboration agreement signed between QFZA and Google Cloud in 2020, this supplementary agreement supports the development of smart free zone operations using Google Cloud-based solutions and governs the opening of Google Cloud’s Center of Excellence in Qatar Free Zones. The center, which launched virtually in June 2021, has already trained more than 3,000 participants in cloud computing skills, serving as a catalyst to upskill Qatar’s digital workforce. Google Cloud’s Center of Excellence will open its doors to participants in Qatar interested in becoming certified cloud digital leaders and will offer training to the community.

Ahmad Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of QFZA, said: “We at QFZ are proud of our longstanding partnership with Google Cloud. It is a partnership that has continued to deepen and bear fruit over time. Google Cloud has become one of our core partners, benefiting itself from Qatar and its Free Zones’ support and infrastructure while also providing world-leading technology to our investors, and leading companies across the nation and the region. This partnership supports our efforts towards achieving Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which aims at creating a knowledge-based economy. H.E. added, the partnership was first established in 2020 through a strategic collaboration agreement between QFZA and Google Cloud to launch the first cloud center for the MENA region.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said: “Qatar Free Zones Authority is a key enabler in enhancing Qatar’s digital future.

QFZA has been a critical partner for us from day one, as we strive to accelerate the adoption of cloud technologies in the country. Together, we are helping businesses in Qatar leverage the benefits of the cloud to create new opportunities and digitally transform.”

The Google Cloud Center of Excellence provides a hands-on learning experience for professionals interested in pursuing a career in the cloud industry or looking to lead digital transformation at their companies. It delivers free training workshops that certify the digital leaders of tomorrow and offers unique workshops in data, infrastructure, and application modernisation.

The new physical Center of Excellence will offer a state-of-the-art learning hub that will incorporate workshops, lectures, training and mentoring on digital skills. In addition, the center will act as an incubator for startups.

QFZA is proud to host innovative partnerships between companies and organizations from different regions and different sectors, coming together to drive value for stakeholders, QFZ and Qatar.