Quality Street pick ‘n’ mix is back at John Lewis with new flavour

“Best of all, you can tailor the contents precisely to your liking, whether that means nothing but purple ones, a tin full of the new honeycomb crunches, or a feast of fruit crèmes.” Chocolate lovers have been rejoicing on social media. @laurajkirwan said: “All strawberry cremes please!” Whereas @cottamlara_xoxo prefers another flavour: “omg!!! I want this with just orange.” @Sian_massage_may wrote: “A box of green triangles please.” @trees_kelly remarked: “Imagine a full tub of purple ones.”

There are several supermarkets that also sell Quality Streets, albeit not personalised, in a tin or with only your favourite flavours, for a little cheaper.

Tesco currently sells a 600g Quality Street tub for £4, whereas Aldi sells the same 600g tun for £3.99. Sainsbury’s on the other hand, sells the 600g tub for £5.

This year’s supermarket tubs are also slightly smaller, in August Nestle announced it would be reducing the tubs from 650g to 600g.

A company spokesperson told The Grocer a new range with formats, sizes, weights and rsps was based on a number of factors including the cost of manufacturing, ingredients and transport and customers’ and consumers’ preferences.

There’s also set to be more changes in the future, as the manufacturer revealed Quality Street would be changing its brightly coloured wrappers for more environmentally friends ones.

Not all of the sweet wrappers have been changed yet – the Green Triangle and Orange Crunch will stay in their current packaging as its already recyclable.